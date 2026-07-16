Final Fantasy Resonance – HD-2D debut revealed in second trailer

Square Enix will bring the main series Final Fantasy Resonance to Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC for the first time in HD-2D on October 22, 2026.

The new trailer showcases the evolution of the classic 16-bit style through modern lighting, dynamic shadows, and three-dimensional depth effects. Protagonist Rain leads his party through dungeons and cities as the legendary Wildrose flag returns.

Combat relies on strategic turn-based mechanics, magic, and the spectacular summoning of espers. The orchestral score underscores the dark atmosphere. Every detail of the game world and the combat dynamics are revealed in the trailer's moving scenes.