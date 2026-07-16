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Final Fantasy Resonance – HD-2D debut revealed in second trailer

The new trailer for Final Fantasy Resonance showcases the first HD-2D installment for PS5, Switch 2, and PC. It will be released on October 22, 2026.

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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Square Enix will bring the main series Final Fantasy Resonance to Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC for the first time in HD-2D on October 22, 2026.

The new trailer showcases the evolution of the classic 16-bit style through modern lighting, dynamic shadows, and three-dimensional depth effects. Protagonist Rain leads his party through dungeons and cities as the legendary Wildrose flag returns.

Combat relies on strategic turn-based mechanics, magic, and the spectacular summoning of espers. The orchestral score underscores the dark atmosphere. Every detail of the game world and the combat dynamics are revealed in the trailer's moving scenes.

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Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
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As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to offer an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the industry.
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Sven Aumüller
16. July 2026 09: 56

At least almost a month before GTA 6

So there's enough time

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GTA VI Preorder 300 600

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