Final Fantasy Revelation: Cloud's voice actor guarantees tears in the finale

Final Fantasy VII Revelation is set to emotionally devastate players. Cloud and Tifa's spokespeople promise a tearful, cathartic trilogy finale for 2027.

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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Final Fantasy VII Revelation Story

"Final Fantasy VII Revelation" promises to emotionally devastate you. That's the promise from the English voice actors of Cloud and Tifa for the trilogy finale, which will be released in 2027 for PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch 2.

According to the actors, after the intense cliffhanger of the previous film, we are in for a very tearful, but also redeeming, conclusion.

Guaranteed tears during the live stream

Cody Christian, the voice of Cloud, takes part in an interview with AllyB He doesn't mince words. According to him, anyone who didn't cry during the first two installments will definitely do so during the third. Guaranteed. The finale significantly explores Cloud's vulnerable side. We can therefore expect the famous lifestream sequence to delve even deeper psychologically than the 1997 original. Cloud must finally shed the total denial of reality he's been trapped in since the end of "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth."

Tifa's voice actress, Britt Baron, echoes this sentiment. The characters finally speak frankly instead of constantly beating around the bush. After two games full of hints and suggestions, part 3 finally delivers the emotional payoff.

The community fully expects the crying fit.

No one in the forums is really surprised. Fans have been stuck far too deep down the rabbit hole since the announcement in 2015. Director Naoki Hamaguchi recently confirmed that even the development team was emotionally devastated during internal test runs.

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Things get interesting after the credits. Last week, a leak on the Epic Games Store revealed…Story Expansion Pass“Through. Square Enix is ​​apparently planning to follow up immediately. Whether this DLC bridges the gap to the film Advent Children or takes a completely new direction remains to be seen. This naturally raises concerns about content milking. Hopefully, it won't dilute the impact of the main game.”

The voice actors deliver their lines flawlessly, but they merely reiterate what Square Enix already considers obligatory. A finale of this magnitude hinges on Cloud's mental breakdown and the resolution of the timeline chaos. The potential for an absolute masterpiece in 2027 is there. However, the fear of an artificially lengthened ending through DLC is growing.

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