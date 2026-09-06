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Final Fantasy VII Revelation will receive two previously announced story DLCs.

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Final Fantasy VII Revelation will be released on April 8, 2027, with two pre-announced story DLCs for Sephiroth and Vincent, as well as a €390 Collector's Edition.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation Story

Square Enix will release "Final Fantasy VII Revelation" on April 8, 2027, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. In addition to the physical versions, two paid story expansions have already been confirmed for release in the following months.

Two story DLCs announced before the main game

Square Enix's monetization strategy is once again taking effect well before the game's release. Even before the main game hits store shelves, two expansions are already planned. The first DLC, focusing on Sephiroth, will be released in winter 2027. The second expansion, centered on Vincent and the Turks, will follow in spring 2028.

This practice harms the perception of the overall product. When essential character backstories for Vincent or Sephiroth are released months before launch as standalone DLC packs, the developer is potentially removing finished content from the main game. It strongly suggests that narrative content is being artificially fragmented to extend the game's lifespan and profitability beyond the initial sales.

Physical media without data carriers and a 390-euro package

The publisher is skimping on the storage medium for physical distribution. The Nintendo Switch 2 version is only available as a game key card with no data on the cartridge. There's also no explicit confirmation of full-fledged discs for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The trend is unmistakably towards selling games in plastic cases without any real physical content.

The price range of the editions is as wide as usual:

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Final Fantasy VII Revelation: Collector's Edition announced for 390 EUR
  • Standard Edition (79,99 EUR): Main game, Magic card, Steelbook.
  • Deluxe Edition: Additional content from the Standard Edition plus mini soundtrack and artbook.
  • Collector's Edition (389,99 EUR): Deluxe Edition contents, access to both story DLCs, a figure of Zack, Cloud and Sephiroth, and digital bonus items.

The announcement of DLC years before the actual release highlights the shift from full-price titles to modular platforms. Those seeking the complete narrative experience of "Final Fantasy VII Revelation" must either opt for the €390 Collector's Edition or purchase the DLCs individually later. Furthermore, buyers of the physical versions on all platforms face the risk of a purely digital download without long-term data security.

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