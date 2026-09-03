Final Fantasy VII Revelation: Collector's Edition announced for 390 EUR

Square Enix will release “Final Fantasy VII Revelation” on April 8, 2027, and will simultaneously launch the pre-order phase with a 389,99 EUR Collector's Edition and a paid Story Expansion Pass.

Statues, story DLCs and in-game advantages

Exclusively in Square Enix's own e-store The available Collector's Edition focuses its financial investment on a three-part statue of Cloud, Zack, and Sephiroth. The figures measure between 17 and 20 centimeters in height and can be displayed individually or combined to form a complete diorama with a base area of ​​approximately 28 x 30 centimeters.

The package includes the physical Deluxe Edition, which comprises a 120-page A4 hardcover art book, a mini soundtrack CD, and a steelbook case. Square Enix explicitly warns of spoilers in the art book, as it depicts key plot elements of the trilogy's finale.

The publisher has supplemented the bundle with digital equipment and gameplay content. The included Story Expansion Pass comprises two separate story DLCs focusing on Sephiroth and Vincent and the Turks. Additionally, the edition includes digital summoning materia (Mecha-Chocobo & Moogle, Polydroid Alexander), equipment with passive bonuses for regenerating hit points and magic points, and a physical promotional copy of the Magic: The Gathering collectible card game.

Physical and digital editions compared by price

Those who opt out of the figure set will receive the physical Deluxe Edition. for launch in April for €99,99. It includes the main game, the soundtrack, the art book, the SteelBook, and the card game promo card.

For purely digital buyers, the Premium Edition and the Premium Plus Edition are available in the PlayStation Store. Both digital versions include 24-hour early access before the official release date and the Story Expansion Pass. The Premium Plus Edition adds the digital artbook, the soundtrack, and the in-game equipment included in the Collector's Edition. Standard pre-orders of all editions will receive the Mecha-Chocobo and Moogle Summon Materia as a bonus.

Square Enix is ​​linking significant story expansions involving key characters like Sephiroth directly to paid expansion passes and expensive special editions from the start of pre-orders. Anyone wanting to experience the complete narrative of the trilogy's conclusion will have to pay the additional cost for the Story Expansion Pass from day one.