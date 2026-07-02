Final Fantasy VII Revelation: Leak reveals seven DLCs and Story Expansion Pass

According to a recent database entry in the Epic Games Store, the final installment of the remake trilogy, Final Fantasy VII Revelation, scheduled for release in spring 2027, will receive seven additional content packs and a comprehensive story expansion after its release.

A tracker update revealed the product structure prior to the official announcement. Square Enix is ​​thus continuing its strategy of monetizing the main game beyond its initial release date.

The leaked list In addition to the standard version, there's a Premium Edition and a Premium Plus Edition. The seven separate DLC packs are likely to follow the familiar structure of its predecessors. In "Final Fantasy VII Remake" and "Rebirth," these primarily consisted of cosmetic items, optional summons, and in-game equipment. This is classic filler marketing. Nothing new.

The Story Expansion Pass as a core element

The main focus of the leak is the explicitly mentioned Story Expansion Pass. This directly points to a larger narrative expansion, comparable to the INTERmission episode from "Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade." Director Naoki Hamaguchi had already hinted at this possibility at the Tokyo Game Show last year. Now it's confirmed.

The technical and content-related question remains: what direction should it take? Square Enix must decide whether the studio integrates remaining fragments of the Compilation of Final Fantasy VII – such as Dirge of Cerberus or elements from Advent Children – or designs completely new storylines.

The multi-platform strategy is also finalized. The game will be released simultaneously for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. The hardware base is as broad as possible compared to its timed-exclusive predecessors.

The leak proves that the supposed finale in spring 2027 is not the end of the story. Buyers should be prepared for Square Enix's established service model. Those seeking the complete narrative experience will have to pay extra. Starting on day one requires patience or the budget for the premium editions. Waiting for the Complete Edition remains the most economically sensible option.