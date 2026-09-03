Final Fantasy VII Revelation: Released on April 8, 2027 for PS5

Square Enix will release “Final Fantasy VII Revelation” on April 8, 2027 for PlayStation 5, Xbox & Co. The development studio concludes the three-part remake project with a freely explorable open world, in which the airship Highwind serves directly as a flying base of operations.

Seamless world and airship focus

New details were also revealed during the State of Play. Highwind The ship is available as a means of transport early in the game and allows players to freely fly over the entire game world. Players can parachute from the flying ship to seamlessly begin exploring at any point on the map.

In addition to familiar regions like the revamped village of Gongaga and Rocket Town, players will enter the closed territory of the warrior nation of Wutai for the first time. Rooftops and changes in elevation within the cities can be dynamically traversed using a new grappling hook pistol. For ground travel, players can use the mount Piko, which grows in size as the game progresses and actively participates in combat.

Class system and changing perspectives

The combat system expands upon the familiar blend of real-time action and command input with the FITS system. The four selectable roles—Warrior, Knight, Dark Mage, and Summoner—modify the companions' abilities, synergies, and standard attacks. Cid, as a Knight, assumes a defensive damage-absorbing role, while Vincent, as a Summoner, attacks with an absorbed entity. Furthermore, quests adapt narratively to the currently controlled character. Those who begin a quest as Vincent experience unique dialogue and historical background from his perspective.

For breaks away from the main story, the card game Queen's Blood returns with its own side story centered around Red XIII.

Highwind as a real game changer

The seamless drop from the Highwind directly into the capital cities eliminates the artificial loading screens of its predecessor. Those who glide from the sky to the rooftops of Wutai without delay experience the tangible feeling of a truly interconnected world.

The ability to customize quests to the active character gives the replay value the necessary weight. Square Enix delivers the player freedom that the remake and Rebirth still denied them.