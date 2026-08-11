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Final Fantasy VII Revelation: Square Enix lowers expectations for 2027

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Square Enix has left its financial projections unchanged. This suggests a release of Final Fantasy VII Revelation starting in April 2027. All the details!

Final Fantasy VII Revelation Story

No record sales are expected until the end of March 2027. Square Enix is ​​keeping its forecast for the current fiscal year virtually unchanged at 298 billion yen. The final installment of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy is not expected to be released until April 2027.

Dry figures, clear rejection

A simultaneous release of "Final Fantasy VII Revelation" on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 is generating massive revenue, according to the latest quarterly report. Such a blockbuster significantly impacts financial reporting. However, Square Enix is ​​only expecting a minimal increase of 0,1 percent for this fiscal year. Anyone hoping for a March release date is on shaky ground.

While it's typical for Japanese accounting standards (J-GAAP) that the publisher keeps its forecasts conservative before concrete pre-order figures are available, the signs point to spring 2027 – which, in standard industry parlance, usually means April or May.

Rebirth shows where the money flows

Financially, Square Enix is ​​currently in excellent shape. Net revenue rose by 32,3 percent in the first quarter, and operating profit skyrocketed by 88,6 percent. This is driven by two main factors: the release of "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" on the Switch 2 and Xbox, and the HD-2D success of "The Adventures of Elliot." The multiplatform model is clearly working. This is precisely why Square Enix is ​​in no hurry to rush "Final Fantasy VII Revelation."

We'll have to prepare for a slightly longer wait than some optimists had hoped. It's not catastrophic, though. A release in April or May gives the developers the necessary time to polish the gigantic game world surrounding the airship Highwind and the new FITS outfit system.

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The Gamescom Opening Night Live New footage will be shown on August 25th. We should get concrete details about gameplay scaling and perhaps even a more specific release window. A release after March 31st is the only sensible decision. A polished finale in April is preferable to a rushed March launch just to save a fiscal year.

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