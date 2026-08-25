Final Fantasy VII Revelation: Trailer announces finale for spring 2027

The gamescom trailer for “Final Fantasy VII Revelation” focuses on the airship Highwind, gigantic Arma boss battles, and the final chapter of the remake trilogy in spring 2027. Square Enix opens the entire world map for free exploration from the air.

The awakening of the colossal Arma turns everything upside down. These ancient guardians make no distinction between friend and foe. They ravage the planet, attacking humanity just as readily as Sephiroth's minions. Cloud and his party battle these giants in the desert sands, deep underwater, and in fast-paced aerial combat. Fans of the original will find legendary endgame enemies presented in a new guise. It's a knockout.

Giant sentinels and the dive from the Highwind

The Highwind It's not just for show. The airship lets us fly freely over the planet. Parachuting down at any point allows for a seamless descent. On the ground, new tools await, such as the grappling hook or classic chocobos. Players can split up their party and decide the order in which to tackle the crises surrounding the falling meteor.

The hybrid system of action and tactics adds another layer of gameplay depth. New playable characters join the party. The WEAR system brings a breath of fresh air. Cloud and Tifa in their black mage or warrior outfits aren't just cosmetic; they unlock classic Final Fantasy role specializations. And Typhon, a rather quirky summon, is introduced to the game.

Square Enix is ​​going all out. The seamless drop-off from the Highwind and the open choice of mission order are exactly the freedoms a series finale needs. If the Arma battles are balanced and the performance is spot on, we can expect a true milestone in spring 2027.

Will you immediately parachute into the most dangerous Arma areas, or will you work through the story conflicts strictly one by one?