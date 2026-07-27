Final Fantasy VII Revelation: Overhauled battle system and deeper tactics

Square Enix is ​​fundamentally overhauling the battle system for "Final Fantasy VII Revelation," promising greater freedom of movement and increased strategic depth for the series finale in spring 2027. The final installment of the remake trilogy will be released simultaneously for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The revamped combat system overcomes the previous boundaries between real-time action and a pausable command menu, as Genki_JPN reports. In "Final Fantasy VII Remake" and "Final Fantasy VIII Rebirth," attacks primarily served to build up the ATB gauge, while character positioning was mostly secondary.

"Final Fantasy VII Revelation" significantly expands freedom of movement in combat. The positioning of party members in space directly impacts damage values, hit chances, and the effectiveness of party synergies. This necessitates more active spatial control.

Increased complexity for the final confrontation

The mechanical overhaul is directly aimed at the final conflict between Cloud and Sephiroth. Greater strategic depth, in practice, means a stronger integration of elemental weaknesses, counter-attack windows, and the dynamic use of the environment.

Those who simply string together standard combos will hit a wall in the later boss fights. Square Enix is ​​raising the skill ceiling. This is necessary. After two installments, players know the basic mechanics by heart and demand genuine tactical challenges instead of mere numerical scaling.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation!



– The largest world in the series

– Freely explore the planet aboard the Highwind airship

– An evolved battle system offering greater freedom and strategic depth

– The final battle that will decide the fate of the planet

– Coming Spring 2027 pic.twitter.com/zJhesjqSL0 — Genki ✨ (@Genki_JPN) July 26, 2026

Expanding the combat system to include freer movements and more complex effects presents the hardware with specific challenges. A combat system that relies on precise timing and spatial awareness cannot tolerate frame drops.

While the Unreal Engine on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S offers sufficient performance reserves for dynamic particle effects at 60 frames per second, the Nintendo Switch 2 becomes the bottleneck. If the frame rate drops during effect-heavy group attacks, input precision suffers immediately.

Further developing the combat system is the only sensible step for the finale. Simply increasing damage numbers would have stifled the gameplay. The increased freedom rewards players who truly want to master the system. The crucial factor remains the technical implementation: the most sophisticated tactical system is useless if frame rate drops on weaker hardware ruin the timing.