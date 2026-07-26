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Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold brings shield tank and Nintendo Switch 2 port

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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FFXIV Evercold will be released in January 2027 with the new tank Bastion. The Nintendo Switch 2 version will launch on August 4, 2026, including the FFVII crossover raid.

Final Fantasy XIV Evercold

Square Enix will release the sixth expansion for "Final Fantasy XIV," titled "Evercold," in January 2027, and launch the Nintendo Switch 2 version as early as August 2026. The reveal at the Fan Festival 2026 in Berlin is packed with technical and content-related changes for the MMORPG.

The new job: Bastion relies on two large shields.

Square Enix breaks into “Evercold“with traditional tank designs. The new main defender “Bastion” brings two gigantic shields called Skyltborg into battle. Instead of relying on the classic sword and shield combination, the defense here serves directly as an offensive weapon.”

This noticeably changes the dynamics of raid content. Beyond the new class, Square Enix is ​​overhauling the visual feedback. Players can customize system actions like teleporting or respawning with alternative combat animations. Role-specific skills will follow later. Technically, this is a clever move: the studio is using existing mechanics to create more visual variety without introducing new balancing risks.

Dynamic leveling breaks the rigid progression

The main questline also loses its linear structure. On the new continent of the Fourth Shard, players can visit areas in any order.

An automatic scaling system adjusts enemies, dungeons, and rewards to the current character level. A level 90 player entering an area will face the same challenge as a level 98 player. This eliminates downtime during the leveling phase. In addition, there are higher-resolution character models with expanded color palettes and more detailed facial options. While the graphics update consumes resources, it gradually brings the aging MMO framework up to modern standards.

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Switch 2 release in August and cross-platform raid content

The Nintendo Switch 2 will receive "Final Fantasy XIV" on August 4, 2026. Pre-orders are available now. To cope with the expected server load, Square Enix is ​​offering a free month of the game on the Nintendo console with no subscription required.

In parallel, the team is pushing forward with the server infrastructure. With Patch 7.5x, group finding will be possible across all logical data centers within a region. This will end the artificial separation of the player base between Europe and North America.

In terms of content, Square Enix has secured some heavyweights for the endgame:

  • 8-player raid: "Beyond the Lifestream" is being created in direct cooperation with the team behind the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy.
  • Alliance Raid: For “EVANGELION – Ghosts of Desire”, anime veteran Mahiro Maeda (Mad Max: Fury Road, Evangelion 3.0+1.0) is at the design table.
  • Chocobo Update (Patch 8.1): The AI ​​companion can now be taken along as a full replacement via content helper in dungeons.

Square Enix delivers. The technical decoupling of the data centers was long overdue and ensures the longevity of the matchmaking systems. The scaling of the level areas takes the edge off the limitations of older expansions. This results in greater flexibility when leveling, maximum utilization of the server infrastructure, and a seamless port to Nintendo's new hardware.

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