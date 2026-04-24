Final Fantasy XIV Evercold & Evangelion Raid officially announced

Square Enix has announced the biggest change in the history of "Final Fantasy XIV" with the release of the sixth expansion, "Evercold," in January 2027, and a Nintendo Switch 2 version. Besides a crossover with Evangelion, the main focus is on the radical splitting of the battle system into two modes, which will fundamentally change the gameplay experience for both veterans and newcomers.

The opening line of the keynote was spot on: With Evercold, we're traveling to the fourth splintered world, but the real news is the technical and mechanical overhaul of the MMORPG. While raising the level cap to 110 and adding new jobs (Defender & Physical Ranged DPS) are standard fare, the release on the Nintendo Switch 2 marks a strategic turning point. Square Enix is ​​opening the gates to a completely new generation of hardware, something that was already being prepared for with the graphical overhaul in Patch 7.0.

Evolution vs. Reborn: The Combat System Experiment

Perhaps Naoki Yoshida's boldest decision is the introduction of the Reborn and Evolution modes.

Reborn mode: Preserve the current rotation system, which is often criticized as "rigid".

Preserve the current rotation system, which is often criticized as "rigid". Evolution mode: The aim is to strengthen the individual identity of jobs – moving away from the rigid 2-minute burst window, towards more playful freedom.

The fact that the new Evercold jobs are exclusively playable in Evolution mode is a generous concession to players. Square Enix intends to replace the old system in the long term, but doesn't (yet) dare to make the drastic cut to all existing content.

Evangelion meets Eorzea

Following "NieR: Automata", the next cultural bombshell is now coming in "Final Fantasy XIV"The alliance raid "EVANGELION - Ghosts of Desire" brings the iconic mecha designs and oppressive atmosphere of Hideaki Anno's masterpiece to the fourth splinter world.

The collaboration with Studio Khara raises hopes for a similarly deep integration as seen in the YoRHa series. This not only means top-notch EVA-style gear design, but potentially also raid mechanics that play with gigantic constructs and psychological horror – a stark contrast to the more classic fantasy setting of the previous areas.

Timetable until 2027

Before Evercold is released in January 2027, Square Enix will fill the "content gap" with Patch 7.5 and subsequent updates. Particularly exciting:

Beastmaster (Patch 7.56): The new limited job will be released in September and should bridge the gap until the expansion.

The new limited job will be released in September and should bridge the gap until the expansion. Kreszentia & Auxesia Islands: New exploration content shows that the focus is being shifted away from purely instanced content towards more open-world experiments.

Square Enix is ​​going "all in." Splitting up the combat system is a risky undertaking. It could divide the community or finally bring back the necessary depth that many have missed since Stormblood. The Switch 2 version secures the game's future on another platform, while the Evangelion crossover provides the necessary pop culture boost.

What do you think of the division into Evolution and Reborn modes? Is this the salvation for job design, or do you fear balancing chaos?