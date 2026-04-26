Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold – Naoki Yoshida open to single-player pitches

Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida remains open to developing a single-player spin-off set in the world of Eorzea, provided external developers or specialized teams present a compelling concept. While the MMO itself remains the priority, "Yoshi-P" is signaling interest in players who have previously stayed away from online titles.

Naoki Yoshida confirmed at the Anaheim Fan Fest that he is actively considering a single-player version of Final Fantasy XIV to broaden the audience that rejects MMOs due to their structure. However, since the personnel resources of Creative Business Unit 3 are fully committed to maintaining the main game, Yoshida is looking for external initiative or passionate individuals willing to lead such a project under his supervision.

Capacity limits prevent internal development

The main reason why a single-player spin-off doesn't exist yet is the heavy workload of the current development team. According to Yoshida, there's a clear expectation from the community: the core team should focus their energy on expanding the MMO.

"The only team that could potentially develop the best standalone FFXIV game is the current FFXIV team. But if that were to happen, I'm sure the players would say, 'Instead of focusing on some spin-off project, you should be working more on the main game itself.'"

To resolve this conflict of interest, Yoshida suggested the idea of ​​a smaller, internal group within Creative Business Unit 3, but emphasized above all the openness to external suggestions: "If there are people who are interested in developing a standalone FFXIV […] we would be happy to hear from them. I mean that half jokingly, half seriously."

The bridge between MMO and classical music

The strategy of opening up an MMO to single-player fans is not new for Square Enix. However, a dedicated spin-off would be the next logical step, similar to Final Fantasy XI's mobile plans (which ultimately failed) or the offline version of Dragon Quest X, which was very successful in Japan.

Technically, the lore of "Final Fantasy XIV" offers enough substance for standalone genre experiments – be it a character-driven action game centered around the "Dark Knight" job quest or a tactical RPG set during the Garlean Wars. Square Enix has already announced the next major expansion, "Evercold“announced for January 2027, which will massively expand the game's content.”