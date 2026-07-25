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Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold – New trailer reveals the setting for 2027

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Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Square Enix sends the Warrior of Light to the eternal ice. The extended teaser trailer for "Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold" reveals the setting of the upcoming expansion for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and Mac.

Humanity fled to the sky to escape the global frost. The gigantic ice age has rendered the old world uninhabitable. Only the sky offers protection from the icy hell below. Exactly.

The video showcases the precise scenery, visual details of the new environments, and the dialogue surrounding the promised land. A picture is worth a thousand words. The scenes in the trailer demonstrate the radical transformation of Eorzea more effectively than any text alone.

The release is scheduled for January 2027. The journey begins at the top.

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ByMark Tomson
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Managing Director of PlayFront, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for transparency and genuine industry knowledge instead of superficial trends.
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