Final Fantasy XIV: Trail to the Heavens – The finale of Dawntrail has a date.

Patch 7.5 for "Final Fantasy XIV" launches on April 28th, bringing us not only the story finale but also the highly anticipated Beastmaster.

With "Trail to the Heavens," we're heading towards the major narrative climax of Patch 7.x. The new main scenario quests now have to manage the balancing act of tying up the loose ends from Tural while simultaneously laying the foundation for the next expansion.

The fact that we get new content for our rotation at the same time as the new dungeon "The Clyteum" and the trial against Enuo provides the necessary adrenaline rush. Enuo is a name that immediately sets off alarm bells for Final Fantasy V fans – Square Enix is ​​pulling out all the stops for fan service once again.

The first look at the limited job of the beast tamer in “Final Fantasy XIV“This was the hidden highlight of the 91st letter from the producer. After the Blue Mage, this is exactly the kind of content the game needs beyond the daily grind.”

Beastmaster and the next chapter: Krzentia

The fact that we're also delving deeper into the new "Kreszentia" area in the 7.5x series, including new Phantom Jobs and critical encounters, clearly shows that Yoshi-P wants to keep us busy until the end of the patch. The new Nordhorn area promises a rich atmosphere where we can finally increase our knowledge level.

For collectors and crafters, the planet Auxsia finally offers new territory in cosmic exploration. The real relief, however, lies in the updated Cabinet of Curiosities and the increased furniture limits. Anyone who's been struggling to manage their housing slot limit for months will breathe a sigh of relief. And while we conclude our nostalgic journey to Windurst in the third part of "Echoes of Vana'diel," the new PvP arena, "Archeia Harmonia," demonstrates that the competitive scene isn't left out either.

Additional updates will follow in the 7.5x series, including:

New missions in the main scenario

New Alliance Raid: Echoes from Vana'diel, Part 3: Windurst: The Third Stage

Echoes from Vana'diel, Part 3: Windurst: The Third Stage New Dungeon: The Clyteum

The Clyteum New test: Enuo – Includes the modes "Normal" and "Extreme"

Includes the modes "Normal" and "Extreme" Friendly Nations Completion Orders

New dream exam: Hero's Song of Shinryu (Dream): Take on the mighty Shinryu at level 100.

Hero's Song of Shinryu (Dream): Take on the mighty Shinryu at level 100. New Fatal Raid

New orders for Hildibrand

New update for "Kreszentia": New zone with new monsters, critical encounters, increased knowledge level, and several new Phantom jobs.

New zone with new monsters, critical encounters, increased knowledge level, and several new Phantom jobs. New limited-time job: Beastmaster

New features for the content helper: Support for "Abendrot-Wacht" and "Shisui" will be added.

Support for "Abendrot-Wacht" and "Shisui" will be added. Sea fishing update: New route (towards Thavnair)

New route (towards Thavnair) Cosmo-exploration: New planet – Auxsia: A new planet for intrepid crafters and gatherers to explore, plus other updates and changes.

A new planet for intrepid crafters and gatherers to explore, plus other updates and changes. Housing Update: Increased limits for indoor and outdoor furniture, new interior fittings, and more.

Increased limits for indoor and outdoor furniture, new interior fittings, and more. Cabinet of treasures: A significant increase in the number of storage spaces for items

A significant increase in the number of storage spaces for items Coloring system update

PvP Updates: PvP Series 11 begins with adjustments to existing PvP actions and the addition of a new "Crystalline Conflict" arena: Archeia Harmonia.

PvP Series 11 begins with adjustments to existing PvP actions and the addition of a new "Crystalline Conflict" arena: Archeia Harmonia. Various updates: New individual deliveries, phantom weapon updates, gold sauce updates, and more.

Patch 7.5 feels like a massive package that hits all the right notes. The mix of challenging content like the new Fatal Raid and more relaxed features like sea fishing to Thavnair caters to the entire spectrum of the community.

Which monster do you, as a beast tamer, absolutely want to tame first?