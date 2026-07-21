Firefighters Code Red brings firefighter co-op to PC and consoles

Aerosoft and developer Chronos North are releasing "Firefighters Code Red," a new firefighting simulation for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game features dynamic fire behavior and cross-platform co-op multiplayer for up to four players.

Aerosoft is using a North American scenario with over 30 different locations for its simulation. The technical basis is determined by physics. The development team promises, among other things, dynamic fire spread that reacts to heat, oxygen, and building materials.

This includes physical effects such as flashovers, grease fires with specific requirements for the extinguishing agent, and unstable building structures. Pouring water on burning oil is a recipe for disaster. Physics doesn't forgive mistakes.

The system is supplemented by randomly generated parameters in the missions. Victim locations, fire exit points, and blocked escape routes change with each run.

Co-op obligation through role distribution

The focus is clearly on cross-platform multiplayer. While single players must complete all tasks themselves, the system distributes clear roles in co-op mode. One player uses special tools to open the door, another searches for survivors in the smoke-filled interior, while the rest of the team keeps the fire under control.

Licensed and authentically replicated fire engines and equipment for rescue and firefighting are used.

The announcement sounds promising. The simulation's success hinges on the implementation of the fire and smoke physics. If the dynamic systems function as promised and performance remains stable even with complex water effects, genre fans and co-op teams will have a viable alternative to existing simulators. A concrete release date is still pending.