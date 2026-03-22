Firesprite: Cancelled Breaking Bad VR and Dead Space clone revealed

PlayStation studio Firesprite was internally working on a VR experience based on Breaking Bad, as well as a new sci-fi horror IP, before both projects were cancelled. While the VR project was conceived as a narrative experience, the horror title was technically and visually inspired by genre giants like Dead Space.

British studio Firesprite, which most recently worked on "Horizon Call of the Mountain," developed a VR adaptation of the hit series Breaking Bad between 2017 and 2018, which never progressed beyond the prototype stage. In parallel, between 2018 and 2020, they were working on a standalone sci-fi horror franchise, notable for its intense body horror design, but this project was also halted.

These revelations join a list of prominent cuts at Firesprite, which most recently included a Twisted Metal Battle Royale belonged to.

Breaking Bad VR: A narrative experience rather than a full-fledged game

The collaboration between series creator Vince Gilligan and Sony Interactive Entertainment was publicly hinted at back in 2017, but Firesprite's direct involvement in the development has only now been confirmed. However, the project wasn't conceived as a classic, mechanically deep video game, but rather as a narrative "experience" in the style of titles like Stranger Things VR.

Players would have been able to explore iconic locations from the series, including Walter White's garden and the New Mexico desert, from an immersive perspective. Despite the prestigious name and significant resources invested, the project ultimately failed due to technical complexity and immense development costs, as Gilligan admitted in retrospect in 2022.

New sci-fi horror IP in the style of Dead Space

Immediately after the end of the Breaking Bad project in 2018, Firesprite began developing a completely new IP, explicitly intended to differentiate itself from their previous VR title, "The Persistence." Former Concept Art employees have revealed futuristic settings from this period that consistently focused on extreme body horror, thus adopting a significantly darker tone than the studio's earlier work.

Technically and atmospherically, the project was intended as a direct competitor to genre giants like Dead Space or "The Callisto Protocol," but it never made it to full production. Ultimately, the title never progressed beyond the prototype phase and was officially canceled in 2020 before Firesprite was acquired by Sony.

The cancellations highlight Firesprite's volatile period following its acquisition by Sony in 2021. While the studio delivered a technical showcase for PSVR2 with "Horizon Call of the Mountain," the cancellation of the sci-fi IP and the Twisted Metal spin-off demonstrates a strict reallocation of resources to AAA productions. Sony apparently decided to cease allocating larger budgets shortly after the headset's launch.

According to leaks, the studio is currently focusing on two main projects:

Project Heartbreak: A narrative horror title (potentially Until Dawn 2), developed using Unreal Engine 5. Project Pillar: An as yet unknown project that also uses UE5 and is considered a large-scale first-party game.

For Breaking Bad fans, the VR experience remains a "what if." Technically, however, Firesprite's history shows that the studio consistently pushes the boundaries of what's graphically possible in the horror genre. The fact that the sci-fi IP was sacrificed in favor of projects like Project Heartbreak suggests that Sony is positioning Firesprite as a specialist in high-end cinematic horror. Players can expect a significant graphical improvement in upcoming titles compared to "The Persistence."