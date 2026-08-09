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Five Nights at Freddy's pizzeria opens in 2027 at the American Dream Complex

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Five Nights at Freddy's is getting a real-life restaurant in the American Dream Complex in 2027. Featuring animatronics, arcade games, and multiplayer horror. All the details.

Five Night At Freddy's

Scott Cawthon and the American Dream shopping and entertainment center are building a real, permanent version of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza in New Jersey by 2027 – based on the successful franchise.

Animatronics and live horror in New Jersey

Five Nights at Freddy's is leaving the screen and getting a permanent location in East Rutherford. American Dream has revealed the details of the teaser post from August 8th. It's not a new game. It's not a temporary event space. The plan is for a full restaurant complete with an arcade, food service, and fully functional animatronics.

The Fazbear Band will take over the main stage. Foxy will have his own Pirate Cove. The organizers promise more than just a backdrop for photos. Interactive multiplayer horror elements will bring the survival game mechanics into the real world. Anyone who saw the tweet because of a software title is mistaken.

From indie cult to physical chain restaurant

For the brand, this is a logical step. Scott Cawthon has previously used temporary collaborations like Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. A permanent location requires different maintenance cycles and safety systems. Animatronic figures in continuous operation wear out. Mechanical components break down.

The 2027 release date coincides with the franchise's 12th anniversary. The developers are banking on the continued popularity of Blumhouse's films. The focus is shifting from purely software-based to immersive, walk-through themed worlds. The risk lies in the technical implementation. The characters must function flawlessly in continuous operation without appearing like cheap carnival props.

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Not a game, but hardware made of steel, hydraulics, and plush. For fans, this is a gigantic immersive project. For the video game industry, it shows how a purely indie IP is pushing into the real-world theme park sector. Those hoping for software will be disappointed. Everyone else will get a real-life pizzeria of horrors in 2027.

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