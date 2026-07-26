FlexiSpot PortaGo review: How this walking pad is changing everyday gaming

For many gamers, hours-long gaming sessions are part of everyday life – whether on PC, PS5, or relaxing in front of the TV. This is precisely where FlexiSpot's new PortaGo comes in. Thanks to its 180-degree folding mechanism, the extremely compact walking pad can be folded down to a space-saving size and easily disappears into your home after use.

We tested whether the concept is truly suitable for gamers – at a standing desk, during long PC sessions, in front of the PS5, and during evenings spent watching series or streaming on TV. Based on our previous experience with the MotionX Pro, the PortaGo demonstrates a completely different approach: less of a fitness device, more of a smart companion, particularly for everyday gaming.

Unpack, unfold, and get going

Cut open the package, peel off the film, unfold it. The PortaGo is ready to use in the room in under 30 seconds. Flexispot eliminates annoying assembly steps. Plug the cable into the socket, flip the switch, and it's ready to go. Folding it back up is just as quick. Thanks to the integrated transport wheels, the 23,2-kilogram device rolls effortlessly behind the nearest door or under the couch. A real bonus, especially for smaller apartments.

FlexiSpot delivers its usual high-quality workmanship. The PortaGo makes a solid and premium overall impression, with the elegant wood-look side panels immediately catching the eye. This visually distinguishes the walking pad from the often rather bland plastic models of its competitors. The large LED display on the top is also a success, clearly showing speed, time, distance, and calories, and remaining easily readable even while walking.

Thanks to its 180-degree folding function, the PortaGo disappears behind the couch or in the corner after the gaming session, saving space.

The brushless motor keeps the noise level within acceptable limits.

Noise can quickly become a distraction during video calls or while concentrating on work. FlexiSpot therefore uses a brushless motor in the PortaGo, which, according to the manufacturer, remains below 55 dB. In practical testing, the walking pad isn't completely silent, but it operates at a pleasantly low noise level, so meetings or other desk activities are hardly affected.

For additional decoupling from the floor, a yoga mat or a special floor protection mat is recommended. This noticeably reduces vibrations – especially in apartments with sensitive floors or neighbors below. Even our cat remained completely relaxed during the test and walked a few meters across the tape instead of running away in alarm.

However, long-term durability remains to be seen. According to the manufacturer, the motor has passed a 200.000-cycle fatigue test. Anyone familiar with the FlexiSpot MotionX Pro knows the brand's longevity. After three months of almost continuous operation of the MotionX Pro (our testWith minimal maintenance, there was no loss of performance. Hopefully, the PortaGo will be the same.

Maintenance requires very little time from the user. Every few weeks, you simply apply a few drops of the included oil under the running mat. If the mat shifts, you tighten it using the included Allen key. That's all there is to it.

Remote control and real gait training

The included remote control allows for easy speed adjustment at the touch of a button. Two direct selection buttons for 2 km/h and 4 km/h cover the most common walking speeds, while the pace can be increased in 0,5 km/h increments up to a maximum of 6 km/h. At that speed, however, it's no longer a leisurely stroll – it's more like brisk, athletic walking.

For video meetings or relaxed games like building simulations, strategy games, and management titles, a speed of 2 to 3 km/h proved ideal in testing. Especially in games that don't constantly demand peak concentration and rapid inputs, this allows movement to be integrated into the gaming routine without disrupting the flow of the game. It's not about athletic performance, but about making those long hours more active.

With a width of 41 centimeters, the running surface offers ample space without the constant worry of stepping off the side of the belt. The four-layer cushioning system noticeably absorbs footsteps and ensures a comfortable running experience. However, noise and vibration damping works even better with a yoga mat or floor mat underneath the walking pad – an investment your neighbors will likely appreciate.

Nevertheless, the PortaGo is not a substitute for a normal walk. The continuously moving running surface requires the muscles to constantly compensate, which places a greater demand on the deep muscles in particular than walking on a firm surface. Depending on the pace, you can easily work up a good sweat after an hour.

The FlexiSpot PortaGo blends seamlessly into the gaming setup and adds movement to long PC and home office sessions.

Tracking confusion without app integration

The integrated display continuously cycles through four values: speed, time, distance, and calories burned. However, the displayed measurements serve more as a rough guide than a precise fitness analysis. A live comparison with the Fitbit Air revealed the inherent differences between the walking pad and the fitness tracker during testing. While the time measurement matched exactly, the calorie calculation with the Fitbit Air band was slightly higher than that of the PortaGo.

The discrepancy was particularly noticeable in the distance readings. In the test, the fitness tracker only displayed half the distance shown on the walking pad's screen. This is due to the different measurement methods. The PortaGo tracks the distance covered based on the movement of the running mat, while the fitness band calculates steps using arm movements and accelerometers. Consequently, if you keep your hands still on the keyboard while walking, the watch will either not register your steps at all or only register them incompletely.

This is precisely where FlexiSpot has potential. A dedicated app with detailed analysis, personal progress tracking, and interfaces to popular fitness services would significantly enhance the PortaGo and make the collected data more usable.

Flat foundation instead of slope option

Those accustomed to the optional incline function of the MotionX Pro will miss an important feature on the PortaGo. The walking pad lies completely flat on the ground; there is no height adjustment. However, this omission is the price to pay for the particularly compact design and easy storage.

When folded, the PortaGo is extremely flat and can be easily integrated into apartments with limited space. With a footprint of just 0,3 square meters, the walking pad disappears even into unused corners without becoming a permanent space problem.

Anyone who wants to make their everyday gaming routine more active can currently get the FlexiSpot PortaGo with a 10 percent discount. directly at FlexispotThe promotion runs until July 31st.