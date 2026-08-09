FlexiSpot setup review: How the home office proves itself as a complete gaming workspace

Workplace ergonomics determine resilience during long sessions. A high-end PC is of little use if muscle tension or lapses in concentration reduce performance. We have previously tested three FlexiSpot components for their practical suitability: the height-adjustable E7 Pro desk, the GC5G gaming chair, and the MotionX Pro walking pad.

Here we summarize how the products have performed after several months of use.

E7 Pro Desk: The solid foundation

The Flexipsot E7 Pro It delivers a maximum load capacity of 160 kilograms. This is easily sufficient for heavy custom water-cooled towers, multi-monitor setups, and bulky peripherals. The design utilizes two electric motors that raise the frame continuously.

Assembling the two delivered packages takes hardly any time. Using a cordless screwdriver, the combination of the white steel frame and the 120 x 60 centimeter maple wood tabletop can be assembled in about 20 minutes.

Even after several months of daily use, the rigidity remains impressive. Even at maximum standing height, the structure doesn't wobble during rapid mouse movements. The controller offers four memory slots for predefined height profiles. A single keystroke is all it takes to change the position.

Cables belong underneath the panel. FlexiSpot solves this with a magnetic cover on the underside. Power supplies, DisplayPort cables, and USB hubs disappear completely underneath. Neat – and just as practical after months of daily use as on day one.

Matching 10th anniversary FlexiSpot is running various promotions in August. These include discounts on the E7 Pro and the C7 Morpher. Additionally, every order placed in August offers a chance to win a Golden Ticket worth €10.000. There's also 50% cashback, a 12% discount on the entire product range, and other anniversary offers.

The Flexispot E7 Pro

Gaming Chair GC5G: High flexibility with drawbacks

The Flexispot GC5G It continues to complement the desk as the primary seating option – and even after several months of daily use, we remain very satisfied with the chair. Mechanically, the model offers flexible adjustment options. The armrests can be adjusted three-dimensionally to precisely align the angle with the keyboard.

The backrest allows for deep reclining angles for periods of relief. Even during continuous use, the padding remains pleasantly firm, while the casters operate extremely quietly on hard floors. Daily use confirms that the high-quality impression from the initial test was not just a first impression.

However, two minor weaknesses remain. The included lumbar cushion can slip with frequent changes in posture. Additionally, the lowest seating position is a bit too high for shorter people at standard tables.

This is where the interplay with the E7 Pro really shines. The desk can be lowered to the appropriate height of the chair, thus largely compensating for the slightly too high minimum seat height in practice.

The GC5G is a visual highlight in any setup.

Walking Pad MotionX Pro: Dynamics instead of stagnation

The MotionX Pro breaks the pattern of prolonged sitting and has become an almost daily part of our setup. After several months of regular use, the verdict is clear: the walking pad continues to impress and shows no weaknesses in terms of workmanship or everyday usability.

The motor allows speeds of up to 10 km/h. However, this is rather theoretical for use in front of a screen. In daily use, we have found a speed range of up to about 5 km/h to be more practical.

The choice of input device significantly influences usability. Precise aiming with a mouse quickly becomes challenging due to body movement. This combination is therefore unsuitable for shooters. Strategy, cozy, or economic games, on the other hand, work perfectly with a gamepad.

When working from home, our preferred pace remains between 1,5 and 2,5 km/h. Writing emails, editing texts, or participating in video calls – all of this works perfectly at this speed. Especially during longer work periods, it's a comfortable alternative to sitting.

The impression from the [unclear] was also confirmed in the workmanship. original test Confirmed. The quality appears consistently high, and even after months of almost daily use, there is no cause for complaint. However, a little maintenance is required: According to the manufacturer, the mechanism needs silicone oil applied to the running surface approximately every 25 operating hours.

Alternatively, this FlexiSpot PortaGo It is also available as an extremely space-saving option, which we were also delighted with.

The Walking Pad MotionX Pro is reliable for continuous use

The interplay of the components

Individually, the three products are solid pieces of hardware. However, together they create a setup that is significantly better suited for long gaming sessions. The E7 Pro allows you to switch between sitting and standing, while the GC5G offers a comfortable sitting position even after several hours. The MotionX Pro goes a step further, adding movement to the gaming setup – especially useful for strategy, simulation, and cozy games where every millisecond doesn't count.

This very changeability is what makes the setup so appealing. Instead of spending four or five hours in the same position in front of the screen, you can switch between sitting, standing, and walking, depending on the game and the situation. For competitive shooters, the classic seated position remains the better choice. However, the walking pad can be used for relaxed gaming sessions or when working from home.

This setup is therefore primarily aimed at users who spend many hours a day at their computer and don't see gaming as a short evening pastime. The investment is correspondingly higher than for a standard desk and gaming chair. However, those who actually use the individual components regularly will get a workspace that can be adapted much more effectively to different gaming and everyday situations.