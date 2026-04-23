Forza Horizon 5: Millions of sales on PS5 end the exclusivity era

The enormous sales success of "Forza Horizon 5" on the PS5 cements Microsoft's multi-platform strategy and makes a return to classic Xbox exclusives increasingly unlikely. Within a very short time, the racing game reached milestones on the rival platform that are usually reserved for Sony's own blockbusters.

"Forza Horizon 5According to co-developer Virtuos, the game has sold over 5 million copies on the PlayStation 5, making it one of the top sellers of 2025. This number is so massive because the game was already several years old at the time of the PS5 release and was available virtually "for free" on Game Pass for PC and Xbox.

Why success on the PS5 changes everything

That an Xbox classic is such a hit on PlayStation is an unmistakable message to Microsoft's management. Five million units sold at full price generate revenue that can hardly be matched by simply relying on Xbox hardware alone. Virtuos, who played a key role in the vehicle models and biomes of the main game and its DLCs, confirm the port's success with these figures.

"The game, praised for its stunning graphics, captivating open-world environments and sophisticated gameplay mechanics, set new standards in the racing game genre."

The barriers between platforms are decreasing for us gamers. If a technical marvel like Forza Horizon 5 – known for its 90% photorealistic cars and complex damage models – performs so smoothly and sells so well on the PS5, there are hardly any economic arguments left for exclusivity.

The end for the classic Xbox console?

If Microsoft's next generation of hardware does indeed resemble a PC more closely, the Xbox will lose its unique selling point as a specialized console. The success of Forza on the PS5 demonstrates that the "Xbox" brand works exceptionally well as a publisher, while the hardware division is under pressure.

The sequel directly benefits from this success. "Forza Horizon 6" is just around the corner and already points to a mega-launch. Given the strong PS5 sales figures for Forza Horizon 5, a timely – or even simultaneous – release of "Forza Horizon 6" on the PlayStation 5 is virtually guaranteed. Microsoft simply won't be able to afford to keep these 5 million potential buyers waiting.

While PlayStation owners finally have access to the king of open-world racers, the reason for loyal Xbox fans to stick with the hardware is dwindling. The hype surrounding a return to exclusivity, as longed for in some forums, is likely buried for good with these 5 million copies sold. Microsoft is now officially a multi-platform giant.

Do you think Microsoft will even try to compete with Sony with the next generation of hardware, or will the Xbox end up just being an app on your PlayStation?