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Forza Horizon 6 on PS5: Release in 2026 is extremely tight

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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The PS5 port of Forza Horizon 6 is still pending. Insiders suspect a delay until 2027. All the latest information can be found here.

Forza Horizon 6 World

The PS5 port of "Forza Horizon 6" is still pending, and a release this year is becoming increasingly unlikely.

Microsoft insider Tom Warren now also believes that the racing game hit won't arrive on Sony's console until 2027. While the official release year of 2026 is still being discussed, the remaining months are rapidly dwindling.

The reason for the delay is likely internal. Developer Playground Games is apparently currently focusing all available resources on "Fable," which is scheduled for release in February 2027. The fantasy RPG has priority. As a result, the PS5 version of Forza is being pushed back.

Changing strategy and finding the right window of opportunity

Added to this is Microsoft's current platform policy. Xbox is slightly backtracking on multi-platform signals and showing Third-party logos in own trailers Noticeably more reserved. While Matt Booty clarified that already announced PS5 ports like "Forza Horizon 6" are definitely coming, the calendar for 2026 is packed.

Autumn is packed, and November is blocked by the GTA 6 release. A December release makes little commercial sense. Financially, Microsoft can't do without the port – its predecessor, "Forza Horizon 5," is a prime example. It eventually sold millions of copies on the PS5.Nevertheless, there are currently many arguments in favor of a postponement until next year.

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Fable shows quest gameplay: Bowerstone is alive, Humphry is bankrupt.

No one needs to fear the PS5 version being cancelled; the market is simply too lucrative. However, a release in 2026 is realistically out of the question. Playground Games first needs to finish Fable. Patience is required.

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