Forza Horizon 6: Developers discuss Bat Caves and Mech Duels in Japan

The rumor mill isn't just churning anymore – it's boiling over. Playground Games has let the cat out of the bag in the latest Xbox podcast: Forza Horizon 6 will be released on May 19, 2026, and will take us to Japan. It's not just about the asphalt of Tokyo, but about a completely new way to indulge our passion for cars.

Two features stand out in particular: an extremely in-depth garage editor and a showcase event against a giant robot, which has only been hinted at so far. Now, the full details are available.

Your garage, your sanctuary

Until now, houses in Forza were more like glorified menu items. That changes in "Forza Horizon 6“Radical. Inspired by the creativity of the community, which repurposed its own photo studios in the predecessor game with the EventLab, the development team now delivers an official tool. Players can rebuild their garages and properties down to the smallest detail.”

“We saw that players in Horizon 5 started building photo booths and garages to showcase their cars. We wanted to give them full control over where they store their vehicles,” explains Design Director Torben Ellert.

The best part: Whether you want a dusty garage or a wacky bat cave complete with dinosaurs, it's entirely up to you. The props cost in-game credits, but they're available from day one. If you sell them, you get the full value back when you remove them. You can even open your "home base" to visitors via the Creative Hub.

From dusty backyards to high-tech bat caves: The new editor gives us full control over our garages for the first time.

Showdown against Chaser Zero

One detail from the podcast caused quite a stir: a gigantic mech. Art Director Don Arceta has now confirmed that it is "Chaser Zero." It's not just decoration, but the star of a showcase.

“We positioned the Mech in the festival so that it’s the first thing the sun hits at sunrise every time. It’s an epic moment when the light glitters on its visor,” said Arceta.

In one of the unlockable events, we race against the behemoth in a car. It's precisely this kind of gameplay madness that we love about the Horizon series – this time wrapped in a neon-drenched Japanese setting.

Forza Horizon 6 takes a step back – in a good way. Thanks to the new progression system, we start as tourists in slow, run-down cars and have to prove ourselves. Coupled with the ability to scour the world for rare aftermarket cars and customize our homes, the game feels significantly more relaxed and rewarding than the direct horsepower overload of its predecessors.

The focus on the current console generation allows for details that were previously unthinkable. The combination of urban racing in Tokyo, deep customization, and quirky mech duels is exactly the breath of fresh air the series needed after its (admittedly fantastic) Mexican excursion.

Will you be spending more time on the road or in the garage editor? And what's your plan: a realistic workshop or total decoration madness?