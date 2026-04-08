Forza Horizon 6: Complete Japan map revealed

Playground Games has released the full world map for "Forza Horizon 6". The open-world racing game will be released on May 16, 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and PC and promises the densest and most vertically oriented area in the series' history.

The map encompasses a wide spectrum, from the snow-capped peaks of the Japanese Alps to the neon-lit streets of Tokyo. With the unveiling of the summer map, the developers are further specifying the scale of virtual Japan.

Particularly striking is the explicit labeling as "Summer Season", which suggests that the map structure in "Forza Horizon 6“ – similar to the previously presented murals of the “Art of Driving” series – is subject to dynamic seasonal changes that could go far beyond purely visual effects.

From the Alps to Tokyo

Playground Games describes the Japan map as their "densest and most vertical" to date. This means more variety for players in a confined space and greater use of elevation.

Urban centers: The map confirms extensive urban areas in Tokyo that have been visually shaped by the already known manga artworks in Shibuya.

The map confirms extensive urban areas in Tokyo that have been visually shaped by the already known manga artworks in Shibuya. Biome diversity: The spectrum ranges from high mountain passes (Alps) to rural areas and coastal roads.

The spectrum ranges from high mountain passes (Alps) to rural areas and coastal roads. Technical focus: To increase immersion, the steering animations have been extended to up to 540 degrees – a technical detail that will particularly benefit sim racing fans with steering wheels.

Over [number] will be available at launch. 550 vehicles Available. The focus is clearly on Japanese car culture (JDM), complemented by what the developers describe as "completely new engine audio." This is a direct response to criticism of previous installments, where engine sounds were often perceived as too generic.

This is Horizon Japan! From the iconic downtown streets of Tokyo City all the way to the snowy Japanese Alps, #ForzaHorizon6 introduces our most dense and vertical map yet.



Which roads are you most excited to cruise and drift with your friends? pic.twitter.com/78GmkqzsWt - Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) April 8, 2026

Evolution instead of revolution?

The map's structure is strongly reminiscent of the successful concept of "Forza Horizon 4," which placed a heavy emphasis on the four seasons. While "Forza Horizon 5" (Mexico) did offer biomes, the seasonal differences were often marginal.

With the return to a map that changes significantly depending on the season, Playground Games seems to be aiming to increase replay value. In contrast to "The Crew Motorfest," which offers a very compact Hawaii, Forza here focuses on sheer quantity and a high level of detail in its sound assets.