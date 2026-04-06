Forza Horizon 6: “The Art of Driving” makes Japanese street art a gameplay element

“Forza Horizon 6” launches on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC with a focus on cultural authenticity. The new documentary series “The Art of Driving” showcases nine Japanese artists whose exclusive murals and manga designs shape the game world. While Microsoft visually establishes the Japanese setting with this, PlayStation 5 players will have to wait until the end of the year for the release.

The core idea behind "The Art of Driving" is the transformation of the racing environment into an interactive gallery. Playground Games integrates original murals by artists such as Dragon76 and Inko Ai Takita directly into the open world of "Forza Horizon 6".

Murals as an identity element of the Japan setting

The studio is breaking away from a sole focus on vehicle models and placing the environment at the forefront through targeted artistic collaborations. The collaboration with nine Japanese artists serves to visually differentiate the various prefectures in the game.

Cyberpunk meets tradition: For his mural, the artist Dragon76 combines the Nebuta Festival with futuristic Ouroboros symbols to represent the connection between history and modernity in the game world.

For his mural, the artist Dragon76 combines the Nebuta Festival with futuristic Ouroboros symbols to represent the connection between history and modernity in the game world. Industrial heritage: Kazuhisa Uragami uses motifs from Kyushu's steel industry to interweave the mechanical side of car culture with the landscape.

Kazuhisa Uragami uses motifs from Kyushu's steel industry to interweave the mechanical side of car culture with the landscape. Manga culture in Shibuya: Instead of generic textures, Inko Ai Takita designed nine individual characters for the billboards at Shibuya Crossing, representing local subcultures such as "Kogal".

The artworks are not mere decoration.Forza Horizon 6The game introduces a "Collection Journal" that motivates players to find and photograph murals on the map. This directly links the visual quality of the environment to the progression system – a strategic move to increase the amount of time players spend in the open world outside of races.

Street art idea from The Crew

The idea of ​​using street art as an atmospheric draw is reminiscent of "The Crew Motorfest," which experimented with similar licensed artwork in Hawaii. However, "Forza Horizon 6" seems to pursue this approach more consistently through its accompanying video series and deep roots in Japanese mythology.

Strategically, the announcement of the PS5 release for "later this year" is the most important signal. Microsoft is leveraging the visual appeal of the Japanese setting to make the franchise accessible to a wider audience outside its own ecosystem for the first time, but is reserving the lucrative May release window for its own platforms for the time being.

The "Art of Driving" campaign is the perfect antidote to sterile open-world maps. The fact that Playground Games hired real artists for the textures in Shibuya and Kyushu significantly enhances the engine's visual performance and offers genuine added value for collectors of the Collection Journal.