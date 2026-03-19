Forza Horizon 6: Deep upgrade for vehicle customization and garage editor

Playground Games is massively expanding personalization options in "Forza Horizon 6," moving away from the rigid, uniform approach to add-on parts. In addition to vehicle-specific aerodynamic designs and window decals, the introduction of customizable garages is a key focus.

“Forza Horizon 6” launches with 550 vehicles – the largest vehicle fleet in the series' history at launch. While the sheer number is impressive, the technical focus this time is on the quality of the details, as the developer revealed to IGN.

Each individual model was modified to elevate the shaders for headlights and taillights to a new level. A new refraction-based shader ensures realistic depth and light refraction on polycarbonate covers, including rainbow effects when light hits them from the side.

Individualization: End of the "Forza Aero" criticism

One of the biggest criticisms from the community – the often visually unsuitable standard rear wings and front splitters (“Forza Aero”) – is being addressed.

Vehicle-specific aerodynamics: Front splitters now adapt to the body lines of the respective model, instead of appearing like a foreign object.

Front splitters now adapt to the body lines of the respective model, instead of appearing like a foreign object. Modern rear wings: A new gooseneck wing replaces the old design; end plates can be painted separately or fitted with carbon materials.

A new gooseneck wing replaces the old design; end plates can be painted separately or fitted with carbon materials. Window decals: For the first time since 2007, stickers can be placed on windows. The opacity is freely adjustable – from transparent sun visor strips to completely opaque designs.

For the first time since 2007, stickers can be placed on windows. The opacity is freely adjustable – from transparent sun visor strips to completely opaque designs. Rim setup: Over 100 new wheel models are being introduced. Important for drifters and tuners: the front and rear axles can now be fitted with different wheel types.

Forza Editions: Extreme modifications instead of just status symbols

The Forza Editions in “Forza Horizon 6“These modifications go far beyond mere performance boosts and present themselves as radical conversions that cannot be technically replicated in the normal auto show menu. A prominent example is a Mazda MX-5, into which a massive V10 engine has been transplanted under the hood, with the turbochargers now located where the headlights would normally be. Equally extreme is the Nissan S-Cargo, which has been transformed from a curious delivery van into a mid-engined monster with a complete tubular space frame.”

This level of detail extends consistently to the interior. The vehicle artists at Playground Games have broken up the models' geometry to integrate modified firewalls, visible welds, and roll cages with fully functional auxiliary gauges. Instead of the standard equipment, you'll often find purist racing bucket seats and individual seat configurations. Since these unique vehicles aren't simply available for purchase from dealers, their collector value increases: players must either win them through Wheelspins or track them down as rare "aftermarket" discoveries directly in the game world – for example, in the driveways of private properties during an exploration.

The new home: The garage editor

The eight purchasable houses in the game no longer serve merely as menu backgrounds. Each house has a garage that can be freely customized using Event Lab toolsets.

Players can draw walls, choose surfaces like asphalt or concrete, and display up to four vehicles simultaneously. One of these retains full Forzavista functionality, while three others serve as static display models. These garage layouts can be shared with the community via share codes. Those who don't want to use the editor can download pre-made designs from other players and simply place their own cars within them.

Playground Games isn't just making empty promises here; they're systematically addressing technical shortcomings. The fact that the window decals required a complete overhaul of each individual vehicle model explains the long wait for this feature. Moving away from the ugly, generic spoiler is a long overdue nod to the tuning community.

The visual identity of your car collection is thus significantly enhanced. The "Forza Editions" are also finally genuine rewards again, and not just XP boosters with a paint job. However, those hoping to completely transfer their old liveries will have to accept some limitations: due to the geometry changes, only vinyl sets can be imported at launch, not complete liveries.