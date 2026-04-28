Forza Horizon 6: Touge Duels and the End of the FOMO Trap

With "Forza Horizon 6", Playground Games breaks with the strict time exclusivity of reward vehicles and introduces a long-awaited community request for mountain pass enthusiasts with the Touge Battles.

Access to rare vehicles will be significantly more flexible than in the previous version, with cars from past festival playlists flowing back into the game world via a dynamic aftermarket system. Design Director Torben Ellert also confirmed concrete details about the map layout and new event types in the Discord Q&A, which place a stronger focus on technical duels and exploration.

No more playlist panic

The most important news for all latecomers – especially the new target audience on the PS5 – is the departure from the rigid FOMO system. In "Forza Horizon 5," players often had to wait years for a missed car to reappear. In "Forza Horizon 6“These vehicles should instead be integrated into the new aftermarket system.”

Cars randomly appear at fixed locations on the map, which players can discover and purchase. Since this selection rotates individually for each user, collecting becomes more organic and less dependent on weekly schedules. It's a clever move to motivate the player base through exploration rather than discouraging them with "work".

The newly announced Touge Battles will take place on five dedicated mountain passes.

Singleplayer: You'll encounter regular opponents right on the track. The races are available at any time, regardless of your progress in the festival.

You'll encounter regular opponents right on the track. The races are available at any time, regardless of your progress in the festival. Multiplayer: A rotating online championship ensures constant 1-on-1 action.

This clearly shows that Playground is implementing feedback from the drift and touge communities, who sometimes felt a bit lost on the expansive, often overly wide roads of Mexico (FH5). Tighter sections and a clear focus on duels could massively enhance the driving experience.

Legend Island and the XXL Goliath

An interesting detail regarding the world structure is Legend Island. This area is tied to the highest festival rank and serves as the endgame zone. The legendary "Goliath" also starts here, and at approximately 80 kilometers in length, it's significantly more massive than in previous installments. The fact that you have to earn this area finally gives progression a tangible goal again – something many missed in the very permissive fifth installment.

Also mentioned was:

Stunt Party: The "Forzathon Live" mode is being renamed and reworked.

The "Forzathon Live" mode is being renamed and reworked. Eliminator: The 1984 Honda City will be the new starter car (Level 1).

The 1984 Honda City will be the new starter car (Level 1). Progression: The playlist starts after approximately one hour of gameplay.

The announcements aren't a revolutionary reinvention, but they represent an extremely important quality improvement. Reducing the playlist exclusivity takes the pressure off the game and makes "Forza Horizon 6" a significantly more relaxed experience. The Touge battles and the massively expanded Goliath track also appeal to core gamers who have recently felt a lack of driving challenge. Overall, the game feels more thoughtful and less like a "best of" compilation of previous installments.