Forza Horizon 6: Volcanoes, rust, and the Honda Civic Type R

Forza Horizon 6 takes us to the southern island of Kyushu, blending its rugged industrial history with pristine nature. In the new episode of "The Art of Driving," Playground Games shows how the real-world prefecture influences the map design and in-game art.

The Honda Civic Type R (FL5) is the perfect tool for exploring the contrasts of Kyushu: from the rusty shipyards of Kitakyushu to the winding mountain roads of the Aso Caldera. This is shown in the new Deep Dive with photographer Larry Chen and artist Kazuhisa Uragami.

The eleven-minute video makes it clear that Japan is for “Forza Horizon 6“It’s more than just neon lights and cherry blossoms. The developers are focusing on the “Milk Road,” a 45-kilometer-long elevated highway on the edge of a volcanic crater, which is likely to function as a high-speed sector in the game.”

The collaboration with local artists like Uragami. His murals, hidden within the game, are based on the "fusion of nature and man-made objects." A central motif is a pirate – inspired by Kyushu's history as a gateway to the world and the rough sea that surrounds the island.

More variety, more driving fun

For players, this primarily means variety in biome design. While in the predecessors we often sped through very "clean" landscapes, Kyushu brings a completely different texture:

Industrial charm: Shipyards and factories offer technically complex backdrops for photos and drifts.

Shipyards and factories offer technically complex backdrops for photos and drifts. Geothermal activity: Villages like Waita, where steam rises from the ground, create a dense atmosphere (and hopefully dynamic particle effects).

Villages like Waita, where steam rises from the ground, create a dense atmosphere (and hopefully dynamic particle effects). Verticality: The drive through the Aso Caldera underlines the fact that we are dealing with massive differences in altitude.

A visit to a remote tuning workshop on the island of Fukue shows that the developers have grasped the "spirit" of JDM. This isn't about gleaming showrooms, but about RB30 engines and genuine craftsmanship. If Forza maintains this sense of discovery, the map will be one of the best in the series.

The footage shown suggests that "Forza Horizon 6" strikes a good balance between sightseeing and driving challenge. Kyushu offers just the right mix of tight, technical sections and wide-open panoramas. The focus on local art also gives the world a soul that goes beyond simply copying and pasting Google Maps.

Will this be the new gold standard? The signs are good. If the driving feel of the Civic Type R in the game is as precise as Larry Chen describes, we can expect a feast for purists.