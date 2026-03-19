Forza Horizon 6: How dynamic seasons change

“Forza Horizon 6” places a strong emphasis on seasonal changes. Playground Games uses the Japanese setting to implement the most profound environmental changes in the series' history.

Beyond purely visual effects, the seasons transform the entire map through specific vegetation, weather phenomena, and cultural events, as the developer presents in a special feature.

Seasons as a central gameplay element

The studio is returning to the system from "Forza Horizon 4," where the entire game world changes drastically each week. In Japan, this not only affects the weather but also transforms the environment with specific vegetation and cultural elements. In spring, the legendary cherry blossoms bloom across the landscape, while autumn introduces the phenomenon of "Unkai" (sea of ​​clouds), where dense fog fills the valleys at certain altitudes.

The developers emphasizeThe visual changes are more profound than in previous installments. Local festivals alter the appearance of the Horizon Festival through decorations such as lanterns and kites. These adjustments are tightly tied to the seasonal rhythm and are intended to emphasize the identity of the different biomes – from the vertical Alpine region to the urban area of ​​Tokyo.

Forza Horizon 6: Japanese cherry blossoms take center stage in the dynamic seasons

Adjustments to the winter system

Based on feedback from previous titles, the driving physics have been modified for winter. To reduce frustration on asphalt, the main roads in Japan remain largely free of snow and ice, reflecting the efficient snow removal practices of the real world.

Full winter conditions with snow and ice remain in place on gravel roads and in off-road areas. For players seeking permanent snow, the new Alpine region offers winter conditions year-round, regardless of the current season on the rest of the map.

Technically, "Forza Horizon 6" is based on the further developed ForzaTech engine. Availability at launch on May 19th is limited to Xbox Series X|S and PC. PS5 users will have to wait for a port, expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.