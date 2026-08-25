Fragmentary Order: First gameplay footage of the sci-fi shooter by Nikita Buyanov

Battlestate Games CEO Nikita Buyanov showcases the first in-engine gameplay of his new project, "Fragmentary Order." The hardcore shooter promises top-tier visuals but still needs to prove its gameplay concept.

During an NVIDIA presentation, the studio showed in-engine footage of the title for the first time. A more detailed gameplay reveal is scheduled for next month.

The technical foundation differs significantly from "Escape from Tarkov." While the long-running extraction game has struggled with the limitations of its own engine for years, this new development relies on modern graphics standards, including ray tracing. The footage shown is limited to visual impressions of locations such as Mars.

First look at Fragmentary Order.



Being built in Unreal Engine 5 in partnership with NVIDIA.



For those waiting to see more, a full gameplay deep dive is coming later this September.



Learn more: https://t.co/P4G9vlfoOP pic.twitter.com/VRNgIHJFpP — Fragmentary Order (@fragorder) August 25, 2026

Grand ambitions meet open questions

The concept operates outside of classical extraction mechanics. Buyanov describes the project as unprecedented. most elaborate development of his careerThe goal is an immersive, highly detailed shooter with an extreme level of difficulty.

Details regarding platforms, pricing, or a release window are completely lacking. The transition from pre-rendered engine scenes to a stable gameplay experience remains the central hurdle. Tarkov players are familiar with the technical development history. Promises made beforehand are worthless.

The teaser shown is a technical showcase, not proof of a functioning game design. Anyone hoping for a market-ready product should wait. Points will only be awarded for stable servers and final frame rates.