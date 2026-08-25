Frictional Games showcases disturbing gameplay of ONTOS: rats, morality, and Stellan Skarsgård

Not your typical horror, but pure psychological terror on the moon. At gamescom Opening Night Live, Frictional Games and Kepler Interactive unveiled brand-new gameplay footage of ONTOS. The sci-fi mystery thriller is slated for release in 2027 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

A rat server on the moon

The new trailer, "Rat Server Experiment," throws us right into the repurposed moon hotel Samsara. We control Aditi and immediately encounter a rather old, disturbing dilemma. The scientist Crombie wanted to explore human consciousness. The result: His psyche is now stored on a server powered by countless networked rats.

The machine demands reintegration with its human body. But the body itself whimpers in fear, begging us to protect it from precisely that. What to do? Search, find clues, decide. Anyone familiar with SOMA knows exactly where this is headed. Frictional Games is once again fully committed to philosophical horror. There's no right or wrong. Only your own morality determines what happens next. Or you can sabotage the entire experiment out of sheer curiosity. Let's see what burns.

Star-studded cast for the SOMA legacy

The fact that ONTOS is considered the spiritual successor to SOMA is no coincidence. The developers remain true to their craft, but have taken the world-building to the next level. Golden Globe winner Stellan Skarsgård, who is part of the cast, adds further drama.

Anyone attending gamescom this week can even try out the rat server experiment themselves in Hall 10.1. Thought experiments with real actors await visitors there.

Frictional Games delivers exactly what fans expect after SOMA: uncomfortable questions and a scenario that stays with you. Release announcement for 2027 It's still a long way off, though. Anyone who's into mind-bending horror should add it to their wishlist right now.

Are you turning the rat machine on or unplugging it?