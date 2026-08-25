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Frictional Games showcases disturbing gameplay of ONTOS: rats, morality, and Stellan Skarsgård

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Frictional Games showcases disturbing gameplay from ONTOS. Decide on life and morality on the moon. All the info on the SOMA sequel!

ONTOS

Not your typical horror, but pure psychological terror on the moon. At gamescom Opening Night Live, Frictional Games and Kepler Interactive unveiled brand-new gameplay footage of ONTOS. The sci-fi mystery thriller is slated for release in 2027 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

A rat server on the moon

The new trailer, "Rat Server Experiment," throws us right into the repurposed moon hotel Samsara. We control Aditi and immediately encounter a rather old, disturbing dilemma. The scientist Crombie wanted to explore human consciousness. The result: His psyche is now stored on a server powered by countless networked rats.

The machine demands reintegration with its human body. But the body itself whimpers in fear, begging us to protect it from precisely that. What to do? Search, find clues, decide. Anyone familiar with SOMA knows exactly where this is headed. Frictional Games is once again fully committed to philosophical horror. There's no right or wrong. Only your own morality determines what happens next. Or you can sabotage the entire experiment out of sheer curiosity. Let's see what burns.

Star-studded cast for the SOMA legacy

The fact that ONTOS is considered the spiritual successor to SOMA is no coincidence. The developers remain true to their craft, but have taken the world-building to the next level. Golden Globe winner Stellan Skarsgård, who is part of the cast, adds further drama.

Anyone attending gamescom this week can even try out the rat server experiment themselves in Hall 10.1. Thought experiments with real actors await visitors there.

More Read

ONTOS
ONTOS postponed: SOMA successor won't arrive until 2027
ONTOS
ONTOS reveals: Frictional Games opens the door to a sci-fi mystery

Frictional Games delivers exactly what fans expect after SOMA: uncomfortable questions and a scenario that stays with you. Release announcement for 2027 It's still a long way off, though. Anyone who's into mind-bending horror should add it to their wishlist right now.

Are you turning the rat machine on or unplugging it?

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