Frogwares: New Sherlock Holmes confirmed, Sinking City 3 open

Frogwares is officially working on a new Sherlock Holmes game, while the future of The Sinking City after part 2 depends on its commercial success.

Sherlock as a reliable source of income

Frogwares founder Wael Amr confirmed in a Reddit AMA that they are working on a new Sherlock Holmes project with a simple "Of course :)". Details regarding platforms, release window, or a specific title are still missing. The Ukrainian studio is thus revisiting its most well-known franchise, but has not specified whether it is a sequel to "Sherlock Holmes Chapter One" or an entirely new direction.

The decision to focus on Sherlock Holmes is logical. The detective series has formed the financial foundation of the studio for over two decades. While experiments like The Sinking City carry high development risks, the Holmes IP delivers stable sales figures with a manageable budget. Technology and assets can be efficiently recycled, reducing production risk.

Sinking City 3 depends on the survival horror twist.

Regarding "The Sinking City 3," the company's management is keeping quiet. A third installment isn't off the table, but according to Amr, the decision ultimately rests with the buyers. The first film sold several million copies, according to the studio, and is considered a financial success internally.

Crucial for the future of the franchise is the radical genre shift in "The Sinking City 2." Frogwares replaced the investigation mechanics of the first game with pure survival horror in a Lovecraftian setting. Game Director Alex Gresko justified The move was driven by the internal desire to produce a classic horror game. If this change in mechanics doesn't resonate with the market, the franchise will end with the second installment. What gameplay framework a potential third game would use is completely unclear.

Risk minimization in Ukraine

For Frogwares, this dual strategy makes sense. The studio continues to operate under extreme conditions. The development of "The Sinking City 2," with its focus on horror and new combat systems, requires resources that must first be recouped in the market. Continuing with the Sherlock Holmes franchise serves as a safety net. If the horror experiment fails, the detective will cushion the fall.

The commitment to Sherlock Holmes is the logical safety net for a studio in a challenging production environment. Pragmatic. For gamers, this means the detective series remains a safe bet, while the future of The Sinking City, a purely market-driven experiment, hangs in the balance. Anyone wanting a continuation of the Lovecraftian horror will have to buy Part 2. It's that simple.