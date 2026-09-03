Frontier secures Disney license for new city-building game

Frontier Developments is developing and publishing a new city-building game based on a Disney franchise. The deal involves complete self-financing by the studio and leaves specific details regarding the release window, target platforms, and the exact IP completely undisclosed.

Frontier bears the entire financial risk.

Frontier licenses the brand from Disney but bears the financial risk of the production without external publisher capital. The agreement fits into the studio's announced strategy of narrowing its focus back to Creative Management Simulations (CMS) after weaker forays into other genres.

This move follows the pattern of the developer's well-known franchises. With both "Jurassic World Evolution" and "F1 Manager," the British team relied on established third-party brands. The simultaneous mention of a previously unannounced title in the Planet series underscores the utilization of their in-house Cobra engine.

"Our goal with this game is to bring together a passionate, creative community of players with one of the most recognized and beloved brands in the world, and I can't wait to see what our talented teams will make of this great opportunity."

Disneyland simulation as an obvious candidate

From an industry perspective, the implementation of a theme park manager in the style of "Planet Coaster" seems like a natural fit. The Cobra engine processes complex visitor AI, detailed terrain deformations, and physics simulations for rides. However, the announcement completely lacks official confirmation as to whether it will focus on theme parks, film studios, or an isolated universe like Star Wars.

Choosing a Disney license forces Frontier to make concessions regarding modding and community content. While their own IPs like "Planet Coaster" rely heavily on the Steam Workshop, licensed Disney products are subject to strict brand guidelines. This restricts user-generated content both technically and legally.

Frontier delivers reliably high-performing city-building mechanics with a high degree of micromanagement, based on the Cobra engine. The lack of any gameplay data, screenshots, or target platforms makes the project, for now, purely an investor announcement without any direct benefit for players. The technical hurdle will lie in the restrictions that a Disney license imposes on modding support and free park design.