Earlier than planned: “Marvel’s Wolverine” DualSense is now available for pre-order

Official pre-orders for the "Marvel's Wolverine" hardware lineup weren't supposed to start until 10:00 AM tomorrow, but the first retailer has already begun sales. Anyone wanting to secure the DualSense Wireless Controller in the yellow "Battle Yellow Limited Edition" can purchase it now for €84,99. Pre-order at Otto.

No tech upgrade beneath the comic book look

The early sales launch currently applies exclusively to the standard yellow model of the controller. Designed by comic artist Jock, the artwork is based on Logan's classic suit and features black ink accents.

Under the hood, however, Sony remains firmly in the standard segment. Anyone hoping the Japanese company would use the €15 price premium over the standard version for technical improvements will be disappointed. Hall-effect sticks to combat controller drift are absent, as are additional paddles on the back and a larger battery. The components used are exactly the same as those in the first-generation DualSense.

The cooler counterpart – the metallic-shimmering "Adamantium Limited Edition" – remains untouched for now. This controller will be sold exclusively via PlayStation Direct in regions with its own store and should be unlocked precisely tomorrow at 10:00 AM.

Retailers are undercutting Sony's schedule. That's good for collectors, but it doesn't change the facts. A €15 surcharge solely for a licensed paint job is purely a margin decision. Anyone looking for added functionality should opt for the DualSense Edge or wait for third-party hardware with Hall sticks. However, anyone who absolutely needs the Wolverine design for their display case should click now.