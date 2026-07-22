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Fifty days on the board: Engineering chief is already leaving Xbox again

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Xbox engineering chief Jared Palmer is leaving Microsoft after two months to join the AI ​​startup Cognition. The leadership crisis under CEO Asha Sharma continues.

Xbox Destroyed

Jared Palmer, the newly appointed Vice President of Engineering at Xbox, has left Microsoft after approximately two months in the position. He is joining the AI ​​company Cognition with immediate effect.

Jared Palmer is moving to the US company Cognition, known for developing the autonomous software engineer Devin, as Chief Technology Officer. His appointment as Vice President of Engineering at Xbox only took place on May 5, 2026, as part of a major restructuring of the leadership team by the new Xbox CEO, Asha Sharma.

Palmer was tasked with building tools and services for developers and players within the Xbox ecosystem. His departure after barely fifty days raises questions about personnel stability in Redmond and at Xbox. Employee turnover is high, and the restructuring is stalled.

External executives without industry ties

The new leadership team under Asha Sharma marks a break with Microsoft's previous personnel practices. Long-serving employees with decades of industry experience have been replaced by managers from Meta, Instacart, and Microsoft's internal CoreAI division.

David Schloss, a former Instacart manager, took over the leadership of Xbox Subscription and Cloud. Palmer, like Sharma, also came from the Microsoft CoreAI team. Thus, a large part of the management team has little operational experience in the traditional console and gaming market.

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The focus on AI experiences and platform services is crowding out traditional gaming expertise. The fact that some managers in this circle are leaving after just a few weeks demonstrates the lack of a long-term strategy. Furthermore, Asha Sharma is rumored to rely too heavily on consultants to do her job.

The sudden departure of the chief software engineer highlights the unrest within Xbox's leadership. For players and developers, this change primarily means uncertainty regarding the technical development of the ecosystem. The constant personnel changes are noticeably slowing down the expansion of platform features and cloud infrastructure.

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VIA:GamesRadar
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