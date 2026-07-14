Game Freak promises 30 hours of gameplay for Beast of Reincarnation

No open world, but 10 challenging stages: The Pokémon developer breaks with old habits for its new action-adventure "Beast of Reincarnation" and provides concrete figures on playtime.

"Beast of Reincarnation" will offer a playtime of approximately 30 hours, spread across 10 freely explorable stages. This was confirmed by director Kota Furushima in an interview with... Game InformerAnyone expecting a huge, sprawling open world set in Japan in the year 2046 will have to rethink their expectations. The focus is clearly on linear, but expansive areas.

Not an empty world, but a purposeful exploration

The decision against an open world is fantastic news. Instead of endless, pointless stretches of generic fetch quests, we can expect 10 fixed levels. According to the developers, each of these stages can be freely explored and is packed with puzzles and useful items.

How much of the 30 hours is dedicated to the story and how much to optional content remains to be seen. One thing is certain, though: this game delivers. The combination of the Blight-afflicted protagonist Emma and her cursed canine companion Koo promises a dense, melancholic atmosphere. A bit like Studio Ghibli, only significantly darker.

Souls-like elements without the usual frustration

Those who thought of "Sekiro" or "Dark Souls" during the initial gameplay can also breathe a sigh of relief. While "Beast of Reincarnation" does adopt the challenging combat system, it discards the most annoying mechanics of the genre.

Enemies don't respawn when you rest. Dying doesn't hurt, because you lose absolutely nothing. Areas you've already unlocked remain accessible. No rogue-lite frustration, no constant runs back to your own gravestone. And if you still want a real challenge, you can adjust the difficulty level at any time.

Game Freak is building an old-school single-player adventure here. A focused adventure that emphasizes fair gameplay.

Skeptical, but incredibly curious

Game Freak is finally venturing out of its Pokémon comfort zone. The decision to opt for a clear, stage-based design instead of a bloated open world makes perfect sense from a gameplay perspective. 30 hours of gameplay is a bold statement for this type of action RPG. If the pacing is right and the battles with Emma and Koo offer the necessary depth, we could be in for a real treat on August 3rd. The price of $60 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S is perfectly reasonable if the quality lives up to expectations.