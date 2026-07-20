Is the Game Pass idea doomed? Xbox manager on the failure of the subscription model.

The foundations of the Xbox division are crumbling under its own expectations. An internal report reportedly shows that Game Pass subscriber numbers have plummeted from 34 million to 30 million users. The consequences are immediate.

By July 2027, the company will cut 3.200 jobs and drastically reduce external partner and supplier contracts. Moon Studios CEO Thomas Mahler summed it up: The service simply lacks the big hits needed to keep such a subscription system alive in the long term.

The end of the Day One Guarantee

The dream of unlimited game subscriptions at a fixed price is no longer economically viable. Industry insider Jason Schreier explained in Triple Click Podcast It is possible that Xbox will have to gradually phase out the release of AAA productions directly on release day in Game Pass.

Call of Duty has already implemented this approach. Major blockbusters like "The Elder Scrolls 6" will follow this pattern and only be released on the service once the traditional full-price sales are largely complete.

Financial pressure leaves the new leadership with no other choice. An internal memo written by the new Xbox head, Asha Sharma, reveals that the entire division is closing the fiscal year with a disastrous profitability margin of just 3 percent. Over $20 billion has been poured into infrastructure and subsidies in the past five years, while annual revenue has simultaneously plummeted by half a billion dollars. Former CEO Phil Spencer defended the system for years against internal concerns, but Sharma is now pulling the plug.

Studio bosses hate the devaluation of their work.

Within Xbox's own studios, frustration with the imposed distribution model has long been rampant. According to Schreier, several studio heads deeply despise Game Pass because it completely destroys the commercial value of their games.

Titles like "South of Midnight" are being sold off cheaply for mere cents a month instead of being released as regular $40 titles. Players are getting used to the free price and refusing to buy individual copies. This is destroying the developers' economic foundation.

The comparison with film streaming services is wildly flawed. Netflix produces exclusive content that does not exist as a separate purchase medium outside of the platform. The gaming industry, on the other hand, has been trying for almost ten years to cram a high-priced premium medium into a cheap subscription model. The result is a broken value chain, which is now being corrected through mass layoffs.

Game Pass will likely be trimmed down to the bare minimum needed for survival, but will lose its only real selling point: free access to new top games from day one. For gamers, this means the end of the bargain mentality. Anyone wanting to play the big blockbusters on release day will once again have to pay the traditional way.