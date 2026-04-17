Game Pass is about to undergo a transformation: Lower price, first-party games, but no Call of Duty?

Microsoft is responding to criticism of the high subscription costs and, according to insider reports, is planning a flexible redesign of Game Pass, which could even include foregoing future "Call of Duty" releases.

New Xbox CEO Asha Sharma considers Game Pass in its current form "too expensive" for players and is preparing a profound restructuring to increase the attractiveness of the service again. After the prices for the Ultimate plan climbed to almost €27 last year, management is now signaling a departure from the rigid "one-size-fits-all" model.

Focus on First-Party: The Return to the Core

A key element of the strategy is the introduction of specialized subscription tiers. According to recent reports from The Verge, who now have the full memo, and internal leaks indicate that Microsoft is working on a model that focuses purely on first-party titles.

The “Trion” tariff: A leak suggests a tier that will specifically bundle classics and new releases from Bethesda, Obsidian and Xbox Game Studios (e.g., Fallout 4, Fable).

A leak suggests a tier that will specifically bundle classics and new releases from Bethesda, Obsidian and Xbox Game Studios (e.g., Fallout 4, Fable). Target group: Players who are not interested in monthly changing indie titles, but specifically want to play the big Microsoft brands.

This decision is a direct response to market saturation. We might pay less if we stick to Xbox's core portfolio instead of paying for a huge library that we'll never fully utilize anyway.

The Call of Duty Dilemma

The most explosive development concerns the flagship product of the Activision acquisition. To salvage the "value equation"—that is, the price-performance ratio—the Day-one availability of Call of Duty On the brink.

The plan apparently involves keeping existing titles on the service, but no longer offering future installments in the subscription at launch. This is a bitter pill for everyone who sees Game Pass primarily as affordable access to the annual shooter update. From a business perspective, the move is understandable: the lost sales of millions of full-price copies can hardly be compensated for by the current subscription fees without massively increasing the price for all users.

Strategic partnerships as a lifeline

In addition to new pricing plans, Sharma is apparently exploring bundles with third-party providers. A combined subscription with Netflix is ​​being considered. This clearly shows the direction Microsoft is heading: it wants to establish Game Pass as a lifestyle product that extends beyond the console in order to boost its stagnating user numbers.

The realization that €27 a month has exceeded the pain threshold for many is an important signal. Nevertheless, caution is advised: fragmenting the service into ever more sub-subscriptions (Essential, Premium, Trion, etc.) could ultimately lead to more confusion than savings. If Call of Duty disappears as a day-one selling point, Game Pass loses its sharpest weapon in the fight against individual purchases.

Would you take out a cheaper subscription that only includes Microsoft titles if it meant you had to buy Call of Duty at full price again?