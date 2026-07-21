Gamescom 2026 fully booked: Record number of exhibitors & new exhibitors

Gamescom 2026 has completely booked all available exhibition space. Even after last year's expansion, the space in Cologne is no longer sufficient, which is why the organizers are already making new expansion plans for 2027.

Heavyweights move in

It's no secret that the trade fair is booming. However, anyone who thought the hall would be half-empty without some regular attendees is mistaken. With heavyweights like Konami, Tencent Games, Embark Studios, and Level Infinite securing their booths alongside already confirmed heavyweights such as Nintendo, Capcom, and Xbox, even more industry giants are on board.

Full list of confirmed exhibitors, partners & sponsors:

New additions: Aerosoft, Embark Studios, GIANTS Software, Konami, Level Infinite, NCSOFT, Tencent Games

Aerosoft, Embark Studios, GIANTS Software, Konami, Level Infinite, NCSOFT, Tencent Games Already announced: astragon Entertainment, Bandai Namco, Bilibili, Capcom, CD PROJEKT RED, Daybreak Games, Deep Silver, Douyin, Electronic Arts, Fandom, Focus Entertainment, GameMeca, Google Play, heise jobs, HoYoverse (miHoYo), INVEN, Krafton, marqet agency, Nazara Technologies, NetEase Games, Nintendo, Republic of Gamers, Ruliweb, SEGA, The LEGO Group, ThisIsGame, TikTok, Ubisoft, Xbox

The message to us gamers is clear: Anyone traveling to Cologne will get the full package. No filler, no empty slots.

GDQ celebrates its European debut, indie focus grows

Especially exciting for those attending in person and watching the live stream at home: Games Done Quick is bringing the legendary speedrunning event "Gamescom GDQ" to Europe for the first time. For three days, there will be almost ten hours of live programming, including a fundraising campaign for "Gaming for Democracy." At the same time, the trade fair organizers, together with IGN, are working on the "Awesome Indies" show to give smaller, lesser-known gems more of a spotlight.

The Opening Night Live on August 25th is also confirmed. Geoff Keighley has already promised some sneak peeks at titles like "METRO 2039", Konami with "Silent Hill Townfall", and... The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the PastIn addition, there are revised cosplay rules, an improved location finder with filters for free water sources and accessible zones.

The trade fair is bursting at the seams and delivers a solid performance with GDQ and a strong publisher lineup. Ultimately, however, the waiting time at the on-site demo stations remains crucial.