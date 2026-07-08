Gamescom 2026: Sony PlayStation cancels appearance in Cologne

Sony PlayStation will forgo its own booth in the public area of ​​Gamescom for the seventh year in a row. The PlayStation manufacturer has officially confirmed this. The trade fair takes place from August 26th to 30th.

The cancellation comes as no surprise. Sony's last major appearance in Cologne was seven years ago, back in 2019, during the PlayStation 4 era. The Japanese company has long made it clear that traditional event formats like Gamescom no longer fit into its strategy.

Sony prefers to focus on its own digital events. Its in-house State of Play delivers the reach the company is looking for. Cost-effective. Direct. Without the background noise of other publishers.

Marvel's Wolverine and GTA 6 without a Sony booth

There's certainly no shortage of content for fans. Just two weeks after the trade show, on September 15th, the highly anticipated "Marvel's Wolverine" from Insomniac Games will be released. In November, "GTA 6," the biggest release of the decade, will follow, with Sony collaborating extremely closely with Rockstar Games on the pre-order campaign. Both heavyweights would have set the halls ablaze. A missed opportunity.

Nevertheless, the PS5 will be present at the trade show. Third-party manufacturers and publishers will have the consoles at their booths so you can play their games. A trailer appearance at Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live on August 25th is also conceivable. Last year, "Ghost of Yotei" was celebrated there.

The competition is using the stage

While Sony is staying away, the competition isn't sleeping. Nintendo and Microsoft Xbox have already confirmed their booths for Cologne. Giants like Ubisoft, Capcom, and Bandai Namco are also traveling there. Sony is thus leaving the direct feedback from the community on-site to its competitors.

The cancellation is a disappointment for trade fair attendees. Anyone hoping for an exclusive preview of "Marvel's Wolverine" is out of luck. For Sony, it's the logical continuation of their cold, calculated marketing strategy. The community loses a key feature of the fair, and Sony saves millions. A deal that only benefits the corporation.

Is PlayStation's presence at third-party publishers sufficient for you, or does Gamescom lose massive value for you without a real Sony booth?