Gamescom Awards 2026: Records in Cologne, but hardly anyone is talking about it

On August 28th, the Gamescom Awards were presented in 19 categories at Gamescom in Cologne. CD Projekt RED and SEGA took home the most awards, each winning three. Ubisoft and Capcom each secured two trophies. Despite this success, there was little celebration within the industry.

Statistical winner without a real game

CD Projekt RED won the awards for best trailer and best merchandise for a DLC trailer remaster pack of "The Witcher 3." The jury even threw in the trophy for best booth. Three golds for rehashing an eleven-year-old game. That's absurd. A genuine new gameplay heavyweight from the Polish developer was completely absent from the list.

SEGA snagged the award for best lineup, took home the audio award with "Alien: Isolation 2," and presented the best PC game with "Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000." Capcom secured the trophies for best gameplay and best PlayStation title with "Onimusha: Way of the Sword." "Rayman Legends Retold" won the award for best Nintendo Switch 2 game for Ubisoft. The list of winners looks solid. On paper, the mix is ​​promising.

ARTS Group

Best Visuals: METRO 2039 – 4A Games/Deep Silver

Best Audio: Alien: Isolation 2 – Creative Assembly/SEGA

Best Gameplay: Onimusha: Way of the Sword – Capcom

Most Entertaining: Wanderburg – Randwerk/Sidekick Publishing

Most Epic: Tides of Annihilation – Eclipse Glow Games

Most Wholesome: Finding Polka – lidlocks/Parco Games

Games for Impact: SOKO 1977: Anti-Terror Task Force – Paintbucket Games/Federal Agency for Civic Education

PLATFORM Group

Best Microsoft Xbox Game: Forza Horizon 6 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Best PC Game: Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 – Creative Assembly/SEGA

Best Sony PlayStation Game: Onimusha: Way of the Sword – Capcom

Best Nintendo Switch 2 Game: Rayman Legends Retold – Ubisoft

Best Mobile Game: Where Winds Meet – Everstone Studio/NetEase Games

GLOBAL Group

Best Lineup (Jury Award): SEGA

Best Booth (Jury Award): The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past – CD

PROJECT RED

PROJECT RED Best Booth (Consumer Award): Arknights: Endfield – GRYPHLINE

Best Business Booth (Jury Award): Ubisoft Business Lounge

Best Merch (Consumer Award): The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past – Pin & Medallion – CD PROJEKT RED

Best Trailer / Announcement (Consumer Award): The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered & Songs of the Past DLC – CD PROJEKT RED

HEART OF GAMING Award (Special Jury Award): Games Done Quick (GDQ)

A huge trade fair lacking any real impact.

Over 1.700 exhibitors are occupying the halls in Cologne. A new record. The aisles are likely packed with well over 300.000 people – the official figures are still pending. While the event is doing well financially, its relevance to the global gaming scene seems to be dwindling.

Sony is saving on its own booth space. Rockstar is ignoring the show altogether. If "GTA 6" dominates everything without even putting up a poster in Hall 7, the show will become a sideshow. While the festival concept with cosplay, creator stages, and a business conference fills the halls, it doesn't replace groundbreaking announcements.

Against this backdrop, the trophies appear isolated, almost casually tossed into the room. In the past, the internet went wild after the awards ceremony. Today, the lists of winners circulate silently through the news feeds.

When a remaster trailer for an ancient title wins three awards, it highlights the acute drought of genuine new announcements in Cologne. Gamescom may be growing as an event park for visitors, but it is simultaneously losing its function as a pulse-boosting force for the global gaming world.