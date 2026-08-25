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Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 from 20 p.m. here in the live stream

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 starts today at 20:00 PM CEST. Find out here where Geoff Keighley will be showing highlights like Gears of War: E-Day.

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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 will be showing the latest announcements and previews from the gaming industry tonight from 20 pm as an international opening presentation, moderated by Geoff Keighley.

The stream includes gameplay scenes, trailer shows and reveals for upcoming titles such as "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past", "Final Fantasy 7 Revelation", "Gears of War: E-Day" and "Metro 2039".

The broadcast starts on August 25th at 20:00 PM CEST and can optionally be followed via YouTube and Twitch.

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