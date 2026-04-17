Gaming at its limit: Analyst calls for more advertising on PlayStation Plus & Game Pass

While a leaked memo from Xbox CEO Asha Sharma merely acknowledges the failure of the current pricing policy, industry expert Joost van Dreunen goes a step further. He calls for the integration of advertising models similar to Instacart – and sees this as the only chance of survival for the entire subscription industry, including PlayStation Plus.

The Internal document by Asha Sharma This is an admission of crisis. With a monthly price of $30 for the highest Game Pass tier, demand has "collapsed." But while the memo reveals Microsoft's strategic bewilderment, analyst Joost van Dreunen offers a provocative solution. His thesis: The entire gaming industry must break free from its sole reliance on player payments and transform into an advertising-driven media platform.

The “Instacart model” as a blueprint

Van Dreunen supports his demand Sharma's professional background is a key factor. As the former COO of Instacart, she witnessed how advertising revenue became the most profitable part of a company. The analyst argues that Xbox, and its competitor Sony, will inevitably have to follow this path.

Indirect monetization: If customers are no longer willing to pay the $30, the money must come from brands. Van Dreunen suggests that Microsoft (and, in the future, Sony) should subsidize access to content through advertising.

If customers are no longer willing to pay the $30, the money must come from brands. Van Dreunen suggests that Microsoft (and, in the future, Sony) should subsidize access to content through advertising. The "attention gap": Gaming consumes approximately 13% of media time but attracts only 4% of advertising budgets. The analyst argues that this potential must finally be fully exploited to offset the exploding development costs.

Even though the memo originates from Xbox, the expert's analysis concerns the entire ecosystem. Also. PlayStation Plus The industry is struggling with market saturation. According to van Dreunen, the "Netflixification" of gaming has hit a glass ceiling. His proposal is a radical break with the existing console culture:

Ad-supported entry-level plans: An “ultra-low-tier” for approximately 6 EUR, which is cross-financed through advertising.

An “ultra-low-tier” for approximately 6 EUR, which is cross-financed through advertising. Sponsored Storefronts: Publishers should pay for visibility in the store – a model that is already standard in the mobile sector and at Amazon.

Analyst vision vs. player reality

The timing of this demand is no coincidence. With the announcement of Xbox Project Helix and the rumors surrounding the next PlayStation generation, the industry needs new business models. Hardware sales alone no longer cover costs, and game subscriptions are stagnating. Van Dreunen's logic is pragmatic: Three billion people worldwide is too large a market to be reached solely through expensive premium products. Monetizing this mass can only be achieved indirectly through advertising.

A clear distinction must be made: Asha Sharma has so far only identified the problem (the price shock). The solution, "advertising," is the aggressive recommendation of a market observer who draws parallels to Sharma's Instacart success.

But analyst suggestions like this have a tendency to gain traction in the C-suite when quarterly results aren't up to par. For us gamers, this means the era of the "ad-free zone" on consoles is drawing to a close, because experts like van Dreunen are calculating for corporations just how much money they're missing out on due to their "cultural reluctance" to advertise.

Would you prefer more advertising in the game or in the subscription model if it makes it cheaper?