The Games Developer Conference 2026 in San Francisco wasn't an industry gathering, but rather a mix of unemployment office and bargain basement. While veterans fight for their livelihoods, co-development and automation are filling the gaps left by mass layoffs.

The halls of the Moscone Center primarily served as a job fair this year for an industry in free fall, such as… Bloomberg The article reports on the currently dominant topics. Tens of thousands of layoffs in the last three years have created a fatal dynamic.

Experienced senior developers are now competing with graduates for entry-level positions. Those without contacts in the co-development scene are writing CVs for industries outside their field. The surplus of personnel is no longer a cyclical phenomenon, but a structural collapse following the COVID-19 pandemic. The era of large-scale internal promotions is over.

The escape into co-development

Studios are downsizing their core teams to keep budgets below the $400 million mark. Work is being outsourced to external service providers. These partners take on specific segments like UI design or multiplayer maps on a temporary basis. This model minimizes the risk of mass layoffs after projects end, but destroys team stability. GDC 2026 was the marketplace for this mercenary development mentality.

The new motto is: reuse instead of reinvention. Developers of titles like "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" demonstrated how using existing engine tools like Blueprints keeps programming teams small. The dogma of reinventing the wheel is no longer financially viable. Those who don't recycle code risk years of additional development time.

According to the report, GDC 2026 was not a showcase for visions, but a field hospital for an industry in structural burnout. Where once ray tracing and narrative design were debated, this year there was a stark fear of irrelevance.

Thousands of developers thronged the Moscone Center, armed with business cards that no one wants to collect anymore. Those who still have a job are already planning to outsource half their pipeline to co-development mercenaries to avoid exceeding the $400 million mark. The romance of in-house development is dead.

Anyone still writing code from scratch today is considered an economic maverick. The industry is turning to standardization through Unreal Blueprints and generative AI to artificially reduce staffing needs. The goal is no longer the perfect game, but rather avoiding the next wave of layoffs after the gold master.