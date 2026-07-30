Gears of War: E-Day – Multiplayer with 12-player horde, weapon mods and no Battle Pass

The open beta for "Gears of War: E-Day" starts on August 6th on Xbox, PC, and Steam, introducing "Horde Siege," a newly developed 12-player PvE mode. The Coalition is breaking with some series traditions in its multiplayer mode, but at its core, it's focusing on gameplay depth rather than monetization tricks.

Horde Siege: Three squads across vast areas

The classic Horde mode is getting a direct spin-off. In "Horde Siege," three teams of four players each compete simultaneously on the largest maps in the franchise's history. The units complete their own primary and secondary objectives, including protecting RIG reconnaissance equipment or defusing explosives.

Class systems determine the procedure:

Assault: Control the battlefield at medium range and stop enemy waves via Sonic Disruptor.

Control the battlefield at medium range and stop enemy waves via Sonic Disruptor. Marksman: Focus on range and mark targets for the entire team using an impulse drone.

Focus on range and mark targets for the entire team using an impulse drone. Breacher: Aggressive close-quarters fighter who breaks through front lines and mitigates damage with an adrenaline injection.

Aggressive close-quarters fighter who breaks through front lines and mitigates damage with an adrenaline injection. Medic: Fixes failures with the Stim vaporizer remotely – even across squads.

Successful missions reward in-session perks and energy resources. The latter can be exchanged at supply depots for turrets, mines, or equipment upgrades. When the paths of the three teams intersect, dynamic synergies arise: shared firing zones, support missions during heavy fire, or coordinated attacks on emerging boss invasions.

Weapon modifications make their debut

For the first time in the main series, the developers are integrating true weapon modding. Collected weapon parts are added to the arsenal after matches.

The system ranges from minimal adjustments to dispersion to game-changing functional modifications. Perfect reloads receive new shock or bonus effects. If desired, a bayonet can be mounted directly onto the Gnasher shotgun.

For traditionalists, the classic horde mode remains: Hold a position and survive ten waves against an onrushing Locust horde.

PvP without experiments: no mods, pure mechanics

In the strictly defined 4v4 versus mode, weapon mods are completely disabled. The eSports principle applies here: identical starting loadouts, symmetrical map layouts, and the fight for dropped power weapon spawns.

Six maps are available at launch: Park, Battleship, Outpost, Precinct, Market, and Skyward. The gameplay utilizes the new movement mechanics from "Gears of War: E-Day" but remains true to the cover system.

modus Type mechanics Team Deathmatch Classic Team elimination with limited lives Conquest Revised Updated version of King of the Hill Demolition New Capture a neutral bomb and place it at enemy sites. Crucible New Maintain power core; shrinking and migrating point zone

No Battle Pass, thanks to old school!

A clear rejection of modern live service plagues: “Gears of War: E-Day” completely forgoes a battle pass or pay-to-win mechanics.

Almost all cosmetic unlocks are earned through gameplay – linked to medals, challenges, and the in-game currency for the barracks. Real-money items remain strictly limited to the Premium Edition and partner promotions, such as a weapon skin set in collaboration with Metallica.

The Coalition is doing many things right, both technically and structurally. The separation of moddable PvE and completely unhindered, fair 4v4 PvP demonstrates a clear understanding of the target audience. The fact that the unlock system relies on performance rather than financial resources is a bold statement in today's publishing landscape. On August 6th, the netcode infrastructure will have to prove whether it can handle 12-player hordes and boss invasions without lag.