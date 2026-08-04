Gears of War: E-Day: Open Beta FAQ, Modes and Rewards in Detail

The open beta of “Gears of War: E-Day” starts on August 6, 2026 in Early Access for pre-order customers and Game Pass subscribers, and opens from August 13 to 17 for all players on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

In addition to the revamped PvE mode Horde Siege, participants will test the 4v4 Versus mode under real network conditions during the second weekend.

Two test phases: pre-order exclusivity and open server test

The Coalition distributed The stress test for "Gears of War: E-Day" will be spread over two consecutive weekends to test the server architecture and network code before the official launch on October 6, 2026. The first phase begins on August 6 at 21:00 PM CEST (12:00 PM PT) and ends on August 10 at 19:00 PM CEST (10:00 AM PT). Access will be granted to those who pre-ordered the game on Xbox Series X|S and Steam, as well as subscribers to Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

The real stress test will take place on the second weekend. From August 13th (21:00 PM CEST) to August 17th (19:00 PM CEST), the beta will be open to all players on supported platforms without any purchase necessary. PlayStation users are left out. Microsoft is initially limiting the test and release to its own ecosystem and PC.

Horde Siege and 4v4 Versus in a network comparison

The first beta weekend focuses exclusively on PvE with the Horde Siege mode. Here, four-player squads fight against hordes of Locust, testing the revamped cover and movement mechanics of Unreal Engine 5 in co-op mode. The developer will unlock 4v4 versus matchmaking on the second weekend.

Offering the modes in two stages is a calculated move. The developers first isolate the PvE load on the servers before measuring competitive tick rates in PvP under maximum load. The beta only includes a fraction of the final launch content.

Unlockable items and challenge conditions

Players unlock cosmetic items by completing specific in-game tasks; these items will be carried over to the full version. Reaching player level 20 unlocks the "Epic Blast Damage Mags" character skin. Completing Horde Siege eight times on Infantry difficulty or higher unlocks the "Crush the Bug" weapon skin set.

Three additional bonuses are tied to specific gameplay actions: 25 headshots unlock the "Crush the Bug" banner, 10 revives the corresponding emblem. Five chainsaw executions with the prototype lancer grant the "Crush the Bug" icon. Simply starting the multiplayer beta rewards participants with the Open Beta medal and the title "First in the Fight".

The staggered testing is technically necessary. "Gears of War: E-Day" is switching to Unreal Engine 5 and overhauling the movement system. Whether the netcode adjustments are up to the task will only become clear on the second weekend under full server load. Anyone planning to play the game on its October 6th release should take advantage of the free test starting August 13th to check the performance on their own hardware.