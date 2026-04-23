Gears of War: E-Day Release reportedly planned before GTA 6

Rumors suggest that "Gears of War: E-Day" will be released in September 2026 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. This would place the shooter prequel title directly before the annual Call of Duty release and "GTA 6," kicking off the fall gaming season.

The information comes from insider @TheGhostOfHope, who has primarily stood out in the past for accurate information in the Call of Duty environment and has already been praised by Activision for it. warned According to the leaker, Xbox is claiming the September slot for the Locust Invasion prequel to avoid an internal overlap with the Call of Duty expected in October/November.

Strategic placement in the Xbox lineup

Choosing September as a release date is nothing new for the franchise. “Gears 5” was already released in September 2019. From a purely logistical standpoint, this tactic makes sense for Microsoft.

Avoidance of cannibalization: Xbox now has both Gears of War as well as most Call of DutyReleasing two heavyweight titles in the same month would unnecessarily split player numbers and sales.

Xbox now has both Gears of War as well as most Call of DutyReleasing two heavyweight titles in the same month would unnecessarily split player numbers and sales. Full autumn calendar: In addition to Gears of War, the following are also planned for the second half of 2026: FableA reboot from Playground Games, as well as the obligatory Call of Duty, are on offer. A September release gives the title enough breathing room before the marketing machine for the other blockbusters kicks into high gear.

Technically, "Gears of War: E-Day" marks an interesting turning point for The Coalition studio. Instead of continuing the story after "Gears 5," they used Unreal Engine 5 to depict the beginning of the war on Sera.

They're not doing September cause Xbox has Gears and other stuff then —Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) April 23, 2026

Those waiting for concrete details will have to wait until June 7, 2026. Xbox has announced a dedicated Direct stream for that day. Besides extensive gameplay footage, the official confirmation of the release date is expected. If the September leak is true, fans will have to wait around 17 months, but will be rewarded with a title that is intended to fully utilize the technical capabilities of the Series X.

The September date is the safest bet for Microsoft. It positions Gears of War: E-Day as the big “system seller” for the start of the school year, leaving the Christmas business open for brands with a broader target group such as Fable open. Technically, I expect a massive leap in particle density and lighting due to the focus on Unreal Engine 5 and the dropping of the Xbox One legacy issues – essential for the dark atmosphere of E-Day.