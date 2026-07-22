Gears of War: E-Day – Dates set, curtain falls on multiplayer mode

The Coalition will provide the first in-depth look at the multiplayer portion of "Gears of War: E-Day" on July 30, 2026, starting at 15:00 PM CEST. Microsoft is thus preparing the way for the open beta scheduled for August.

The presentation focuses on the classic 4v4 versus format as well as the new symmetrical maps. Gameplay-wise, the developers have opted for more dynamic movement. Sliding primarily serves mobility, while jumping opens up new flanking opportunities. The package is rounded out by Horde Siege, a 12-player co-op mode that spans the entire city of Kalona.

The market has seen this type of announcement dozens of times before. A controlled flow of information is standard practice in the industry. There are no surprises.

Tune in on July 30th at 6amPT | 9amET for the Gears of War: E-Day Multiplayer Reveal.https://t.co/Wop6ZsNQoH pic.twitter.com/6cD3r3g0nV — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) July 22, 2026

The release schedule follows a familiar pattern. “Gears of War: E-Day” will be released on October 6, 2026, for Xbox Series X/S and PC. In addition to the over 14-hour campaign, an ongoing seasonal structure is promised, in which cosmetic items can be unlocked through in-game challenges.

That the title remains exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem for now is purely tactical. A later release on PlayStation 5 is considered a logical step given the current multi-platform strategy of publishers, even though it has recently been publicly denied. But we all know Microsoft well enough by now.

For players, this date brings the necessary clarity regarding the exact details of the open beta in August. Those expecting solid cover-based action in Versus or Horde mode will be served up concrete facts on July 30th. PR spiel included.