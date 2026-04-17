Gears of War: E-Day does without the DeeBee robot and focuses on a horror tone.

Gears of War: E-Day drops the DeeBee robots. Find out why, according to Cliff Bleszinski, The Coalition is returning to the darker tone of the original trilogy.

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Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
As owner and managing director of PlayFront.de, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent reporting on the world of PlayStation. His journalistic focus is on technical...
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The Coalition is correcting the course of the franchise and returning to the dark roots of the original trilogy in "Gears of War: E-Day", including abandoning the controversial robot enemies.

"Gears of War: E-Day“will massively change the gameplay and atmosphere of the series by once again portraying the Locust as a serious threat and dispensing with enemy types such as the DeeBee robots or Lambent.

Cliff Bleszinski, creator of the original series, confirms in a current interviewthat the studio is actively implementing community feedback and putting the “bromance” between Marcus Fenix ​​and Dominic Santiago back at the center of the narrative.

A return to the atmospheric horror of the original series.

After Gears of War 4 and 5 were criticized for their sometimes more colorful visuals and the introduction of mechanical enemies, E-Day marks a turning point. The focus is on the hopelessness of "Emergence Day." The decision to have the Locust fight against a Marcus Fenix, who is visibly struggling for survival, in the first trailer underscores the new (old) design approach: The enemies are meant to inspire fear again, instead of serving as mere cannon fodder for arcade action.

A key criticism in recent years has been the dilution of hit feedback caused by the DeeBee robots. In "Gears of War: E-Day," these, along with the mutated Lambent, are removed. This is a logical consequence of the prequel storyline, as the COG's automated defense technology did not yet exist in its current form at the time of E-Day. For gameplay, this means a return to classic "weighty combat," where dismembering organic targets is paramount.

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6 years of development

The Coalition has been working on the title for over six years, which suggests a project of this scale has involved extensive optimization of Unreal Engine 5. Microsoft's choice of the game as a headliner for the Xbox Games Showcase Direct The choice of title underscores its importance as a technological flagship of the current hardware generation. Internally, a "Gears 6" was briefly considered, but the decision to focus on the prequel ultimately favored a new, atmospheric direction.

The absence of robot enemies is the most important news for purists. It means an end to the clinical battles against tin cans and a return to the powerful gore system of the originals. Those who missed the tactical weight and horror elements of Gears of War 1 will get exactly that with E-Day – technically enhanced by modern lighting and particle effects from UE5, which will truly bring out the "dark tone".

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