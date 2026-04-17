Mystery surrounding LZRS-28: Bloober hints at story expansion for Cronos: The New Dawn

Bloober Team is fueling hopes for new story content surrounding the mysterious door LZRS-28 with cryptic teasers. Despite the focus on new projects, the Traveler's journey in "Cronos: The New Dawn" doesn't seem to be over yet.

The developers' latest tweet puts the final chamber, LZRS-28, back in the spotlight and promises that the future holds "more answers." While the collaboration with Fortnite can be seen as more of a marketing gimmick, the phrases "Scanning for fault signature" and "The loop persists" directly address the core of the sci-fi horror game's unsolved mysteries.

The return to the LZRS-28 door

The mention of LZRS-28 is no coincidence. Anyone who has finished the game knows that this door left one of the biggest narrative question marks. The imagery of the teasers – especially the eye and the hint of a continuing "loop" – strongly suggests that we're not just dealing with cosmetic content here, but with a substantial story expansion or DLC.

This is interesting because Bloober Team had emphasized after the release that no sequel was planned and that they were moving on to new IP projects. The fact that material has now surfaced that so specifically connects to the ending suggests two conclusions:

Sales figures exceeding 500.000 units have changed the plans. One of the five projects under the new “Black Mirror Games” label is a spin-off or add-on that was developed in parallel.

After the “Temporal Diver” Update, which primarily addressed the difficulty level, the community is clamoring for context regarding the ending. The atmosphere of “Cronos: The New Dawn“It thrived on this uncertainty, but a pure cliffhanger without resolution often leaves a bad taste in the mouth in such a mechanically focused survival horror film.

Scanning for fault signature…



Engaging pursuit protocol… pic.twitter.com/DcsvV7iDKH —Cronos: The New Dawn | Survival Horror (@CronosNewDawn) April 16, 2026

conspicuous timing

The timing is noteworthy: Bloober Team has just restructured its management and has several irons in the fire. A DLC would be the perfect way to keep the brand in the spotlight while the new titles are still in pre-production. The fact that the game now runs stably on the Switch 2 further expands the potential audience for new content.

Even though the teasers are fueling the rumor mill, don't expect a completely new game. Everything points to a story DLC that ties up the loose ends. This is a huge win for lore fans, but it probably won't revolutionize the core gameplay. The quality will depend on whether Bloober fully develops the gripping time-travel logic or gets lost in vague hints.

In my review I had already praised the strong atmosphere of the main game, but criticized the ending as being a bit too open – this seems to be exactly where Bloober comes in.

What do you think: Will we finally find out what's really behind the LZRS-28 door, or is Bloober just leading us in circles with the "Loop" theme?