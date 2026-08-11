Yellow, silver, and claws: Sony unveils the “Marvel’s Wolverine” PS5 bundle

A sophisticated growl in a stylish design: Sony is delivering the full range of accessories for the upcoming Insomniac hit "Marvel's Wolverine." From eye-catching PS5 bundles to gleaming adamantium for the PS5 Pro, the company is catering to every collector's desire.

Scratches on the case

Sony is launching the PS5 Digital Edition bundle in the bright yellow "Battle Yellow Limited Edition." It's based on Logan's iconic suit.

Striking visuals. Scottish comic artist Jock created the design. His ink gives the console covers a raw, aggressive look. Black claw marks crisscross the panels, even offering a glimpse inside the casing. A real eye-catcher in any living room. The included DualSense controller seamlessly continues this theme.

“For the Marvel bundle with the Wolverine Limited Edition PS5 console and accessories, I wanted to showcase Wolverine at his wildest. I still draw my subjects in a traditional way, so I find the opportunity to combine cutting-edge hardware with the energy and spontaneity of hand-drawn ink drawings incredibly exciting. I’m impressed by how well the console and accessories have captured the raw energy of the drawing and brought Wolverine to life in a truly unique way.” – Jock, Graphic Artist

A silver dose for PS5 Pro owners

Those who already own a console are not out of luck. Matching side plates are available for separate purchase.

A special treat awaits PS5 Pro owners: the "Adamantium Limited Edition," which boasts a dark, metallic look. A sophisticated sheen meets sharp, angular lines, perfectly complementing the most expensive console on the market. The accompanying controller also features a metallic finish, creating an extremely striking and powerful appearance.

Pre-orders start on August 19th at 10:00 AM directly from PlayStation. Those who want to get their hands on a copy will have to be quick. The following options are available:

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition Bundle $649.99 US / £569.99 GBP / €649.99 EUR / ¥96,980 JPY RRP

DualSense Wireless Controller – Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition $84.99 US / £74.99 GBP / €84.99 EUR / ¥12,480 JPY RRP

PlayStation 5 Console Covers – Battle Yellow Limited Edition

PlayStation 5 Pro Console Covers – Marvel's Wolverine Battle Yellow Limited Edition $74.99 US / £64.99 GBP / €74.99 EUR / ¥9,980 JPY RRP

PlayStation 5 Pro Console Covers – Marvel's Wolverine Adamantium Limited Edition $74.99 US / £64.99 GBP / €74.99 EUR RRP

DualSense Wireless Controller - Marvel's Wolverine Adamantium Limited Edition

Anticipation or money-making scheme?

The hardware perfectly captures the figure's raw energy. A powerful piece of design. However, the question of cost remains. Anyone willing to shell out €649,99 for the yellow digital edition or nearly €75 just for the plastic cover must be a truly massive fan.

Do you prefer the classic comic look in yellow, or do you prefer the cool adamantium silver of the Pro version?